Sanjay Raut's attack on BJP comes amid speculations of Jharkhand Former CM Champi Soren leaving Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and joining the NDA

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed BJP and alleged that polls in Jharkhand were posponed to bear CM Hemant Soren's party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ANI reported.

Sanjay Raut's attack on BJP comes amid speculations of Jharkhand Former CM Champai Soren leaving Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and joining the NDA.

"Elections are postponed in Maharashtra and Jharkhand because they (BJP) want to remove Hemant Soren from the CM post, break his party and bring instability in Jharkhand. Elections are postponed because they want time for this." Sanjay Raut said, as per the ANI.

"They (BJP) are afraid of losing in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. They are going to be swept in Maharashtra," Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut further alleged that the BJP was "pressurising" the Election Commission to postpone the election in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

"The Election Commission is working against the Consitution and is under pressure," Raut said.

On Sunday, Champai Soren said that he was "insulted" during his tenure, he also added that till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls, "all options are open for him", according to the ANI.

He also listed out, in a post on X, various instances when he was not allowed to call a meeting of the legislative party and was asked to resign suddenly which prompted him "to look for an alternative path".

"I have been trying to get the rights of the tribals, natives, poor, labourers, students and people of backward classes of the state. Whether I held any post or not, I was always available to the public, raising the issues of those people who had dreamt of a better future with the state of Jharkhand," he said, the news agency reported on Monday.

"Meanwhile, on January 31, after an unprecedented turn of events, the India Alliance chose me to serve the state as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. From the first day of my tenure to the last day (July 3), I discharged my duties towards the state with full devotion and dedication. During this period, we took many decisions in the public interest and, as always, were always available for everyone. The people of the state will evaluate the decisions we took keeping in mind the elders, women, youth, students and every section of the society and every person of the state," he added, as per the ANI.

About the speculation of Soren joining the NDA alliance, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "BJP was trying for a long time. Now people will understand why Jharkhand and Maharashtra's elections are not being held with J&K and Haryana. BJP wanted to play this when Champai Soren was the CM. But they were unsuccessful then and will be unsuccessful even now."

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh denied the speculation of Champai Soren leaving the party.

"All of these are rumours and speculation. He said that he was on a personal visit to Delhi to meet his daughter. He is a dedicated leader of JMM and the alliance. The alliance has always respected him. He is not going leave this respect, his party and go somewhere else. This government will complete its tenure and we will form the government in the future also. The BJP is nervous because of the welfare schemes brought by us." Mahto Kamlesh said.

