The Shiv Sena went through a spilt in June 2022, when a section of the MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) symbol. File Pic

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena (UBT) MLAs try to popularise new election symbol after split

With the Shiv Sena (UBT) contesting in the upcoming Maharashtra elections with a new symbol after spilt, the party's three MLAs in the Marathwada region are making every effort to popularise the symbol along with raising farmers issues as part of their campaign, PTI reported.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the then undivided Shiv Sena won 12 seats in the Marathwada region.

According to PTI, following the party spilt in June 2022, three MLAs - Udaysingh Rajput (Kannad), Kailas Patil (Dharashiv-Kalamb) and Dr Rahul Patil (Parbhani) - remained with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and are contesting in the upcoming assembly polls.

The Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) was then alloted the 'mashaal' symbol, while the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena was able to retain the original 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Udaysingh Rajput said to PTI, that Thackeray's image is good in the minds of the Marthwada people because iof all the works done by the Sena (UBT) leader during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are now aggressively working on spreading awareness about our symbol 'mashaal' in Kannad," he said, adding that he will also raise farmers' issues as part of his campaign.

Rajput also claimed that the opposition would need to import their candidate against him.

Rahul Patil said that this time the good thing is the ruling BJP is not with them now, PTI reported.

"This government is corrupt and we are aggressively working to make these things reach the people," he claimed.

He further claimed that the purchase of soybean is a burning issue in this constituency.

The crop is cultivated on 2.80 lakh hectare area with only eaight purchasing centres, he said to PTI.

"If this continues, it will take 10 years to purchase the entire soybean in my constituency," the MLA said.

As per PTI, the issues faced by the farmers will lead to the downfall of the ruling parties.

Earlier, MLA Kailas Patil contesting from Dharashiv-Kalamb constituency said that the BJP was their (undivided) party, but only on paper and its leaders worked against them, PTI reported.

"Now they are not with us even on paper. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we succeeded in telling the people about our symbol 'mashaal'. We are also spreading awareness about our symbol now among the people in my constituency," he said.

The legislator also raised concerns over the inadequate purchase centres for soybean, which is one of the main crop grown in his constituency.

The crop produced are being sold at private purchase centres at a cheaper cost, he claimed to PTI.