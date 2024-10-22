The Rs 4.74 crore car is a brand new Range Rover 4.4 LWB, with its registration completed in October. A video of the car parked in their residential compound went viral.

In Pic: DeepVeer

Ranveer Singh purchases a swanky Range Rover worth crores! Fans believe it's a gift for his baby girl

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have just welcomed their baby girl, and it seems that as an early Diwali gift, the doting dad has purchased a luxurious present worth crores in honour of his little ‘Laxmi.’ Ranveer has purchased a new Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crore, adding to his impressive collection of swanky wheels.

On Tuesday, a paparazzi account posted a video of the car parked in their residential compound, featuring the number plate ‘6969.’ Ranveer Singh considers this number lucky, as it is the 'Simmba' actor's fourth car with the same number plate.

The Rs 4.74 crore car is a brand new Range Rover 4.4 LWB, with its registration completed on October 4. As the video of Singh’s new car surfaced, fans began speculating whether it is his gift for his little princess this Diwali.

Ranveer Singh on baby girl's debut

During a chat with the media at the trailer launch event of 'Singham Again', Ranveer shared that Deepika couldn’t join him because she’s "busy with the baby, so it’s just me who could come." He added, "My baby duties are for the night." Ranveer then revealed that 'Singham Again' is actually his daughter's debut. "Along with all the stars you will see in the film, you’ll also see our baby 'Simmba' making her debut because Deepika was pregnant while shooting for the film," he shared.

What’s in the 'Singham Again' Trailer?

'Singham Again' brings together Rohit Shetty’s biggest cop universe, reuniting all his iconic characters while also introducing new ones. The trailer begins with Kareena Kapoor explaining the 'Ramayana' to her son, followed by a scene where her character gets abducted like Sita, and Ajay Devgn is all set to be the Ram of her life. Deepika Padukone’s character, Shakti Shetty, appears quite quirky as she introduces herself as Lady Singham.

To create this larger-than-life cop drama, Rohit Shetty has drawn inspiration from the 'Ramayana', with Kareena and Ajay representing Sita and Ram, while Tiger Shroff plays Singham’s shadow, much like Laxman. In this drama, Ranveer Singh symbolizes Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. The trailer also features a cameo by Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor represents Ravan, the one who abducts Sita.