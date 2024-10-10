In the very informative video, entrepreneur Ariana Huffington discussed burnout, and Deepika Padukone opened up about her own experience with it

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone recently became a mom for the first time. She and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their baby girl last month. In a recent talk, she shared her experiences of handling sleep deprivation and burnout, and how it can impact her decisions.

New mom Deepika Padukone talks about being burnt out

Deepika Padukone recently had a conversation with entrepreneur Ariana Huffington during the Live Love Laugh Foundation's event for World Mental Health Day 2024. Clips of their discussion have been shared on social media and YouTube by outlets like Quint and The Print. In the video, Ariana discusses burnout, and Deepika opens up about her own experience with it.

The new mom said, "When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven't slept enough or practice my self-care rituals...I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent."

In another part of the discussion, Deepika talked about how people tend to hold on to negative feelings, especially criticism, and stressed the importance of learning from it. She said, "It's absolutely normal and human to feel pain, anger, and some of these extreme emotions and learning from that. The larger picture is how do you deal with that criticism and how do you use it positively and work on yourself. You will have to put in the work and be patient."

New mom Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse into her life

Following the joyful announcement of her daughter's arrival, the actress has been sharing a lighthearted peek into her motherhood journey through social media. Previously, Deepika reshared an Instagram Reel that encapsulates the challenges of new parenthood in a humorous fashion.

The video features a woman navigating a chaotic morning routine, humorously portraying what if "adults ate like newborns". It begins with her waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and struggling to eat at the dining table, ultimately passing out right after her first bite.

Deepika accompanied the post with a GIF of a person peeking out from behind curtains, symbolizing her new phase of life. Just days after her delivery, Deepika was discharged from the hospital, and she made her first public appearance alongside Ranveer Singh as they brought their newborn home.

The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child, but Deepika's updated Instagram bio now reflects her new responsibilities: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

(With inputs from ANI)