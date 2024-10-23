Calling the Mahayuti alliance a 'common man's government' he highlighted that the government has done a lot of developmental work

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that 'we are a common man's government' and that he was confident of Mahayuti returning to power after Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

CM Shinde visited the Kamakya temple in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday to pay obeisance before the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

He said that it is regular thing for him to visit the temple, as he had come here before the last election and after forming the government in 2022.

"I had come to Kamakhya temple before the last election too, and after being elected too. Blessing of Maa Kamakhya is enough. Now the darshan is done, I liked it a lot, it was a visit filled with reverence and I am very happy with it," he said, reported the ANI.

Exuding confidence in winning the elections, CM Shinde said, "I am more than a hundred per cent confident, because people will work in favour of the work Mahayuti government has done in two years, when compared with Maha Vikas Aghadi work in two and a half years and people can see development happening at a fast pace," the news agency reported.

Calling the Mahayuti alliance a 'common man's government' he further highlighted that the government has done a lot of developmental work.

"Our government is a common man's government, and that is why there should be a change and improvement in the common man's life too. We have worked on improving the lives of the people," he added, as per the ANI.

CM Shinde further spoke about the Maratha reservation.

"In our state, whether it is a Maratha or an OBC, we want it that there is no discrimination between each other," he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency.

The party has pushed for CM Shinde to be presented as the face for the chief ministerial position in its recent meeting held on October 18.

Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with the counting for all 288 assembly constituencies to be held on November 23.

(with ANI inputs)