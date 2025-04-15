'Born to entertain and inspire you': Dharmendra hits the gym

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 April,2025 10:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Veteran actor Dharmendra has treated his fans with a glimpse of his fitness regime and sent a special to his young fans

Picture Courtesy/Dharmendra's Instagram account

Veteran actor Dharmendra has treated his fans with a glimpse of his fitness regime.


On Monday, he posted a video on Instagram saying, "Friends, I have started exercise and physiotherapy. Nice, I am very nice. I hope you must be very happy to see me. Look at my thighs and muscles."


He can be seen sitting in a gym and looking happy and energetic.


"Friends, Born to entertain and inspire you.... Love you all be happy healthy and strong," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
Recently, in fond memory of legendary late actor Manoj Kumar, veteran star Dharmendra took a stroll down memory lane and shared a vintage picture with the 'Kranti' star.

The throwback picture shows the two stars sharing smiles.

In his caption, Dharmendra mentioned that he will always remember the moments spent with Manoj Kumar.

 
 
 
 
 
"Manoj , mere Yaar Tere saath beta har pal bahut yaad ayega," he captioned the post.

Dharmendra also paid a visit to Manoj Kumar's residence after he learned about his demise.

Manoj Kumar was cremated with state honours at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai.

The legendary actor and filmmaker passed away on April 4 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Dharmendra, even today, remains an influential and beloved figure in the Indian film industry. He continues to enjoy a massive fan following, thanks to his iconic roles in numerous classic films.

He was last seen in the movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Looking ahead, the actor has a number of exciting projects lined up. Dharmendra will next star in the war drama 'Ikkis', which is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery.

The film will see Dharmendra share the screen with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is yet to announce a release date.

Dharmendra is also set to appear in 'Apne 2', the sequel to the hit film Apne. This movie will bring together the Deol family, with Dharmendra starring alongside his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. The project is directed by Anil Sharma.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

