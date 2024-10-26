Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly election: Will discuss with Mahayuti leaders about supporting Amit Thackeray, says BJP's Shelar

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The MNS has nominated Amit Thackeray from Mahim constituency and this is Raj Thackeray's son Amit's debut as a candidate in Maharashtra Assembly election 2024

Maharashtra Assembly election: Will discuss with Mahayuti leaders about supporting Amit Thackeray, says BJP's Shelar

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Maharashtra Assembly election: Will discuss with Mahayuti leaders about supporting Amit Thackeray, says BJP's Shelar
Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said that he will discuss with the Mahayuti leaders about supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray who has been nominated from Mahim constituency for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, an official statement said on Saturday.


He said that if Raj Thackeray, who has retained his stance over Hindutva, supports us (Mahayuti) then we ought to maintain our relations with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). I will discuss about supporting him with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.


The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has nominated Amit Thackeray for Maharashtra Assembly election.


This will be Amit Thackeray's debut as a candidate in Maharashtra elections.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will be contesting in November 20 polls without being part of any alliance though it had supported Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The party has so far announced candidates for 45 constituencies in Mumbai, among others for Thane, MMR and other parts of Maharashtra.

On MVA seat sharing, BJP's Bandra west candidate Ashish Shelar told the ANI, "Betraying their friends has been the approach of the UTB Shiv Sena... We have suffered from it... Congress had plans to contest and win more than 100 seats is now limited to 90... Sharad Pawar's party also got a few more seats... Uddhav Thackeray is enjoying all of this... A party that does not think of anyone but themselves is UBT..."

Criticizing Nana Patole’s anti-reservation stance, Shelar said that Rahul Gandhi has previously demonstrated his ‘political acumen’ on the reservation issues abroad and by endorsing him, Nana Patole has disrespected the reservation. Hence, Patole must apologize to the people of Maharashtra. He must reverently bow before Mahamanav Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi. 

BJP will not support Nawab Malik

Ashish Shelar further said that we are against Nawab Malik. Whether or not to announce his candidacy will be up to his party leaders to decide. But the BJP workers will not work for Nawab Malik, who is accused of having ties with Dawood and we are firm on our decision.

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls ashish shelar BJP Mahayuti maharashtra navnirman sena raj thackeray mumbai news maharashtra

