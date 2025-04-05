Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Small, unimportant habits could undermine your progress if you have goals to achieve. Avoid talking about personal matters at work.

Life tip: Gratitude for small things works like Alchemy – it can bring peace and contentment against challenges you face.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Make the most of your social network, especially if you want to meet new people. This is a good time for taking up international projects.

Life tip: Step into your power and make decisions even if you are not a hundred percent sure. You can live life on your own terms, and do what is right at the same time.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be careful what you wish for, as it may manifest in a slightly different way than you expected! Any hormonal issues would need prompt treatment and a lifestyle change.

Life tip: Simplify your life and let go of what does not support your goals. Keep what works and let go of the rests—this is the fastest way for a smoother life.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Make sure that you have all the information you need before making any important decision. Be mindful of your lower back while you work out or do your chores.

Life tip: Be clear about what you want and remain focused. Don’t get distracted. Avoid wasting time on what is not working, and move on.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Savour each moment and live life to the fullest. Let go of the past and do not allow it to weigh you down. Pay attention to small details at work.

Life tip: A new cycle can begin only if you allow it. Face any fears you may have, and be willing to start anew. It will all work out in the best possible way.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Listen politely to advice from others, but pay attention to your intuition. Make the most of all the resources you have, and don’t be afraid to dream big!

Life tip: You are always where you need to be, and sometimes the way ahead may not be completely clear. Enjoy the journey, you will eventually reach your goal.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Think before you speak, and don’t let emotions get the better of you. Stick to safe, traditional investments and do not spend money unnecessarily.

Life tip: Keep going, even if you are unsure, and be open to doing things in a different way. There are times when a change in plan is all that is needed for a breakthrough.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make well thought out decisions, keeping the long term in mind. This is a great time for singles—make an effort to socialize and meet new people.

Life tip: Every journey begins with a single step. You may not feel ready, but it is time to start. Be willing to go beyond what is familiar.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Maintain as balanced a life as possible if you find yourself very busy or in changing circumstances. This is a good time for self employed professionals.

Life tip: Have faith that a higher power, no matter what you call it, is guiding your life. Make decisions based on what leaves you with an open heart.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look beyond appearances if you find yourself in a competitive situation. This is a positive time if you want to expand your social network and learn new skills.

Life tip: Be present in the moment, and remember what is truly important in life. Let go of old ideas and thought patterns.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Focus on managing your resources, rather than spending unnecessarily or working without a plan. Avoid getting into any legally complicated situation.

Life tip: The answers you seek are within you, but you need to still your mind in order to hear them. Be at peace with circumstances as they are.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Do what is right, and be truthful even if you would rather avoid answering difficult questions. Take extra care of your health, and make sure you get enough sleep.

Life tip: Stepping back to take stock of where you are should be something you do from time to time. Remember that your life path is yours.



