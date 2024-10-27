External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar refutes claims that investments are shifting from Maharashtra to Gujarat, asserting that not all projects have favoured BJP-ruled states. He emphasises the importance of effective governance and the state's strategic role in national economic growth.

Jaishankar asserts not all investment projects favour BJP-ruled states. He emphasises the importance of effective governance for attracting investors. Maharashtra`s strategic role is crucial for national economic growth.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed concerns over investments moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat, firmly rejecting these claims during a press conference at the BJP office in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20. Jaishankar emphasised that the decision-making process for investors is complex and depends on the performance of the state government.

In his remarks, Jaishankar highlighted that not all investment projects over the last decade have favoured BJP-ruled states. He stated, "Competitive federalism is good for the country," and explained that investors consider many factors, including the effectiveness of local governance. "They will see a performing state government which is capable and efficient. You can’t blame the Centre but must also assess your own merit," he added.





The minister pointed out that the much-discussed India-Middle East Economic Corridor will have a significant interface in Maharashtra, reinforcing the state's strategic importance. This comes as leaders from opposition parties, including the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), have consistently accused the government of shifting large investment projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat.





According to Jaishankar, the Indian government plays a crucial role in branding and marketing the nation internationally. However, he stressed that state governments are pivotal in attracting investments and creating jobs. He said, "The success of a country depends on positive, effective, and sincere partnerships from the state governments."





Maharashtra, being the most industrialised state in India, requires a government aligned with the Centre's vision to drive growth and prosperity. Jaishankar underlined the state's substantial contributions in various sectors, including industry, technology, airports, and ports. He emphasised the need to bolster investments, improve logistics, and enhance exports to support the country's foreign policy objectives.





Furthermore, the minister remarked that infrastructure development and skilled educational policies are vital components of economic growth. "The Centre’s focus is on boosting the economy and employment," Jaishankar concluded, reinforcing the government's commitment to enhancing Maharashtra's economic landscape.





As Maharashtra approaches its assembly elections, the BJP aims to solidify its position by promoting the narrative of effective governance and investment potential in the state, as per PTI reports.

(With inputs from PTI)