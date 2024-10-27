Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Five lakh Mumbaikars join voter list

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Five lakh Mumbaikars join voter list

Updated on: 27 October,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

By October 18, the number of voters had crossed 1 crore.

Representation pic

In comparison to the number of voters registered for the Lok Sabha polls, five lakh voters have joined the voters’ list for the Assembly election. There were 96.8 lakh voters registered during the Lok Sabha 2024 poll held in May. By October 18, the number of voters had crossed 1 crore.


According to Election Commission data, Mumbai got five lakh new voters after the recent general elections. The number of female voters recorded a marginal rise compared to male voters. Around 2.4 lakh new male voters registered compared to 2.5 lake female voters. An official from the Collector’s office said the number of voters rose due to continuous awareness campaigns, and a systematic enrolment process.


The number of voters in the city has crossed one crore after 10 years. For the 2014 Assembly poll, 1.01 crore voters had registered, and the number slipped to 96.4 lakh during the 2019 Assembly election. “The numbers had reduced due to shifting of voters, “ said a former officer from the election department. “A large number of residential redevelopment projects had begun, and many voters were deleted from the list,” he explained. There are  54.5 lakh male voters and 47.3 lakh female voters registered in the city as of October 18. The number of third-gender voters is 1,076.


