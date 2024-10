Raut, Patole rubbish talks of the Thackeray Sena’s exit from the MVA because of stalled seat-sharing

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP-SP national president Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference earlier this month. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress finalises 96 candidates, to resume talks with allies today x 00:00

Amidst a stalemate over seat-sharing, the Congress said on Monday that it had decided its 96 Assembly seats, but unlike other parties, it did not release the list of candidates, adding that it would discuss sharing with Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) again on Tuesday.