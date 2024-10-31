PM Modi also stressed on the fact that the country had seen a lot of positive momentum on the Atmanirbhar front with the production of indigenous weapon system

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 31, stated that Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders and expressed confidence in the determination of the nation’s soldiers.

“Today, Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders. That’s why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces. We trust the determination of our soldiers, not the words of our enemies,” PM Modi told troops during his Diwali celebrations in Kachchh, Gujarat.

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi also praised the "unwavering bravery" of army personnel, and said, “Serving our motherland is a privileged opportunity. When the nation sees your unwavering resolve, your unrelenting bravery, and unparalleled valour, it feels assured of safety and peace. When the world sees you, it sees India's strength, and when enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans. When you roar with enthusiasm, the masters of terror tremble with fear.”

PM Modi highlighted the positive momentum in India’s self-reliance efforts, particularly in the production of indigenous weapon systems. “Today, India is building its own submarine. Our Tejas fighter plane is becoming a key strength of the Air Force. Earlier, India was known as a country that imported weapons. Now, India is exporting defence equipment to many countries worldwide,” he said.

“Keeping in mind the needs of the twenty-first century, we are equipping our armed forces with modern resources. We are positioning our Army among the world's most advanced military forces. The foundation of these efforts is self-reliance in the defence sector,” he added.

Our nation is a living consciousness, which we worship as Mother India: PM Modi

PM Modi commended the forces for their hard work and sacrifices that ensure the nation’s safety, ANI reported. “Our nation is a living consciousness, which we worship as Mother India. It is because of the hard work and sacrifice of our soldiers that the country is safe today. Only a secure nation can progress. Therefore, as we rapidly move towards our goal of a developed India, you all are the protectors of this dream,” he said.

“Today, every citizen is contributing to the nation's development with their full effort because they have faith in you! I am confident that your bravery will continue to strengthen India's trust,” he added.

PM Modi celebrated Diwali 2024 with the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area of Kachchh, Gujarat. This region is known for its extreme temperatures and challenging terrain. PM Modi has been spending Diwali with the troops since taking office in 2014.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, on National Unity Day. He also attended a parade and observed an air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force, ANI reported.

(With ANI inputs)