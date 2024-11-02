Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly election: Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha, check details

Updated on: 02 November,2024 08:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Shiv Sena (UBT), during its campaign, is likely to focus on constituencies of MLAs who were part of the 2022 rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will begin his campaign trail for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 on November 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha, reported the PTI.


The Shiv Sena (UBT), during its campaign, is likely to focus on constituencies of MLAs who were part of the 2022 rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


According to the PTI, Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally in Ratnagiri on November 5, a seat represented by state industries minister Uday Samant. He will also canvas votes for party MLA Rajan Salvi who is contesting from neighbouring Rajapur constituency.


On November 6, Uddhav Thackeray will campaign in Bhiwandi Rural constituency, which is represented by Shantaram More, one of the 40 MLAs who rebelled against him.

Bhiwandi Rural is part of Thane district in Maharashtra and it is the home turf of CM Eknath Shinde.

On the same day, Uddhav Thackeray will take part in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's rally at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC( in Mumbai, which will be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, as per the PTI.

On November 7, he will campaign in Daryapur from where Abhijit Adsul, son of CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Anand Adsul, is contesting, the news agency reported.

On the same day, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief will campaign for Sunil Kharate, the party's candidate from Badnera.

Badnera is the constituency of MLA Ravi Rana, a BJP ally, who was jailed for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshri, the private residence of the Thackerays, when Thackeray was the chief minister.

On November 8, Thackeray will campaign in Buldhana and Mehkar in Vidarbha, represented by Sanjay Gaikwad and Sanjay Raymulkar, respectively. The two were part of the Shinde-led rebellion against Thackeray in 2022.

In Partur in Parbhani district, Thackeray will campaign for party candidate Asaram Borade, who is pitted against BJP's sitting MLA Babanrao Lonikar.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde led a rebellion and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The ECI later gave the party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the faction led by Shinde. Thackeray's outfit is now called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on November 20, while the results will be announced three days later on November 23.

(with PTI inputs)

