Priyanka Deshpande, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 runner-up, tied the knot with her boyfriend Vamsi in a private ceremony on April 16, 2025. This marks her second marriage, following her earlier divorce from Praveen Kumar

Priyanka Deshpande, a popular television presenter and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 runner-up, got married in a low-key ceremony to her boyfriend Vamsi on April 16, 2025. The couple was surrounded by their family and close friends on their special day.

The news of Priyanka Deshpande's wedding only came out after she shared some pictures from the ceremony on social media. Priyanka was dressed in a gorgeous off-white saree and adorned herself with gold jewelry. She had that bridal glow and was brimming with joy in all the pictures. The groom was dressed in a traditional white outfit and looked equally ecstatic to be getting married.

“16.04.2025 Life update: Going to be chasing sunsets with this one,” she wrote, sharing the pictures from the wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Deshpande (@priyankapdeshpande)

The first picture shared by Priyanka shows the couple walking hand in hand at their wedding venue with huge smiles on their faces. The second picture features the newlyweds posing with their family members. One of the pictures shows Vamsi tying the thaali (sacred thread) around Priyanka's neck, surrounded by close family and friends as they exchanged vows. The final picture captures the couple flashing a victory sign, surrounded by their loved ones.

Priyanka’s close friend and fellow Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Niroop Nandakumar shared a heartfelt video of the couple on Instagram and wrote, “After everything you’ve been through, seeing you step into a love that cherishes you feels like watching the sun rise after a long night... I’m so happy for you, and I know this new chapter will be everything your heart has been waiting for. Congratulations, lifeline @priyankapdeshpande. Now live. Love you. Forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niroop Nandakumar (@niroopnandakumar)

The Bigg Boss Tamil star was previously married to Praveen Kumar. They tied the knot in 2016 and had kept their personal life private. Rumors of their separation started circulating in 2022 when fans noticed Praveen was missing from Priyanka’s social media posts and public appearances. At the time, Priyanka had dismissed the rumors as baseless. However, the two eventually parted ways and got divorced.

Priyanka Deshpande is among the most celebrated and highest-paid South Indian TV presenters, having hosted a wide range of popular shows including Super Singer, Start Music, The Wall, Oo Solriya Oo Oohm Solriya, and Jodi Number One. Her endearing personality and comic timing won hearts during her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil 5, where she emerged as the first runner-up. She is also the winner of the reality cooking show Cooku With Comali Season 5.