Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, we spoke to voters about what they think about politicians jumping ship, forging new alliances
Key Highlights
- Several politicians have jumped ship based on who they felt had the edge
- The chaos and confusion increased after Eknath Shinde in 2022 staged a rebellion
- His rebellion sparked a series of defections within Shiv Sena
As Maharashtra heads into the most evenly poised assembly elections in recent memory, voters are grappling with an issue that has come to dominate the political landscape of the state over the past few years – politicians switching parties and alliances.