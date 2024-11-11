In an effort to curb organised crime, the Thane police conducted inspections across 74 hotels, 64 lodges, 39 beer bars, and 42 dance bars. Officers checked a total of 140 known offenders, including 59 history-sheeters, 50 offenders under surveillance, and 31 recorded gangsters

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane police seized illegal weapons, liquor worth up to 7 lakh x 00:00

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Thane Police Commissionerate launched an extensive 'All Out Operation' to ensure a safe and secure environment during the polls, stated Thane Police on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

आगामी सार्वत्रिक निवडणुका २०२४ शांततेत व भयमुक्त वातावरणात पार पडण्यासाठी मा. पोलीस आयुक्त श्री. आशुतोष डुंबरे यांच्या आदेशान्वये व मा. सह पोलीस आयुक्त श्री. डॉ. ज्ञानेश्वर चव्हाण यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली 'ऑल आऊट ऑपरेशन' दरम्यान ठाणे पोलीस आयुक्तालयाची धडक कारवाई. pic.twitter.com/Vk8DrlNLF4 — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) November 11, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thane police wrote in Marathi, “To conduct the upcoming general elections 2024 in a peaceful and fear-free environment, Hon. Commissioner of Police Shri. By order of Ashutosh Dumbre and Mr. Joint Commissioner of Police Shri. Dr. Under the guidance of Dnyaneshwar Chavan, during the 'All Out Operation', Thane Police Commissionerate's strike action.”

The crackdown commenced from November 9 at 11:00 pm and concluded on November 10 at 2:00 pm.

A task force comprising 312 police officers and 1,288 personnel from various departments, including the crime branch, traffic branch, and five police circles, took part in the operation. The sweep targeted illegal activities and apprehended criminals across Thane city.

During the operation, police detained 41 individuals involved in criminal activities and seized 43 weapons, including 31 local firearms, seven knives, and five swords, under the Arms Act.

The police also clamped down on illegal liquor activities, registering 57 cases and confiscating liquor valued at Rs 5,07,484. In total, 185 individuals were booked for alcohol-related offences, as per official statement by Thane police.

Additionally, 179 people were penalised for violations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

In an effort to curb organised crime, the Thane police conducted rigorous inspections across 74 hotels, 64 lodges, 39 beer bars, and 42 dance bars. Officers checked a total of 140 known offenders, including 59 history-sheeters, 50 offenders under surveillance, and 31 recorded gangsters. Of these, 47 offenders were taken into custody under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

An anti-narcotics drive also formed part of the operation, resulting in 15 drug users being detained and charges filed against them.

Traffic officers, meanwhile, inspected 1,210 vehicles and imposed fines on 2,149 violators under the Motor Vehicle Act, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 18,58,750.

In total, the operation led to the confiscation of illegal goods worth Rs. 6,92,704, including illegal weapons worth Rs 1,85,220 and illegal liquor worth Rs 5,07,484.

Liquor, drugs, freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore seized in Thane district

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Thane police, between October 15, when the model code of conduct for Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 came into force, and November 5, authorities seized liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore in Thane district, officials stated on Friday.

The district has 1,72,981 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, 38,149 persons with disabilities eligible to cast their ballots and 56,976 voters above the age of 85.

A total of 30,868 staff will man the election process in the district, according to police official.

The Maharashtra assembly elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)