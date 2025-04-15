Dhoni also showcased his agility behind the stumps, effecting a sharp run-out in the first innings

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: MS Dhoni seen limping off field post match-winning cameo, Internet asks 'is he ruled out?' x 00:00

MS Dhoni rolled back the years with a vintage display for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in Lucknow. The CSK skipper remained unbeaten on 26 off just 11 deliveries, peppering the boundary with four fours and a six. His late flourish played a pivotal role in guiding CSK to a successful chase of 167, which they achieved with three balls to spare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhoni also showcased his agility behind the stumps, effecting a sharp run-out in the first innings. However, concerns grew post-match when visuals captured him limping after CSK sealed a five-wicket win.

MS Dhoni last night at the team hotel. Man is limping but still going at it for his fans ❤️🔥🥹#IPL2024 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/hR6JNVUsgg — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 15, 2024

Reflecting on Dhoni’s physical state and match-winning contribution, former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar offered his insight on JioHotstar, praising the CSK veteran’s grit and temperament despite apparent discomfort.

“Dhoni was not in his best physical shape. Towards the end of the innings, we saw him limping a little while collecting balls down the leg side. But he still pushed through and found the strength to come out and perform the way he did. Between the wickets, he wasn't running fluently, he was struggling. But, as always, he kept his cool and stitched together that partnership.

The closer it gets, the more difficult it becomes, the chances of (the opposition) making a mistake increase. That's where MS Dhoni is so good, he sneaks it in towards the very end and finished the match brilliantly, snatching victory from the grasp of the Lucknow Super Giants,” Bangar said.

Earlier in the chase, CSK looked well on course as Rachin Ravindra and debutant Shaik Rasheed gave the team a strong platform. However, LSG’s spinners clawed them back into the contest. It was then that Dhoni, in tandem with Shivam Dube, who scored a composed 43* off 37, steered the innings to safety.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron also emphasised the value of having Dhoni at the crease in tight chases.

“Having MS Dhoni at the crease is priceless, especially towards the end. I think today was one of those nights where the top order, especially the first two, gave him a reasonable target to achieve.

In the previous matches, the kind of targets the lower order was getting were outrageous, needing 14-15 runs per over, which doesn't happen every day. But today, it was a very achievable target. And when you give MS Dhoni that, he's going to get there more often than not.

Lucknow bowlers bowled one-dimensionally towards the death, only went for wide lines, didn't try a bouncer, and didn't try a good slow ball outside the off stump. They could have been better. Not giving Ravi Bishnoi that over is going to hurt them,” Aaron noted.

(With quotes from ANI)