The drill was organised as part of the security arrangements in place for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 and aimed to enhance coordination among various response units. No injuries were reported during the drill

Thane police, Thane Disaster Response Force and the fire department conduct mock drill ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections. (Pic/Disaster Management Cell, Thane)

A full-scale disaster preparedness mock drill was conducted on Saturday by the Vartak Nagar Police and Thane Disaster Response Force to assess and enhance emergency response capabilities ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the Thane Disaster Management Cell stated.

The drill was held around 12.20 pm by Vartak Nagar Police officers, along with the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRP) and the fire department.

The exercise included one pickup vehicle, a bus carrying TDRF and fire force personnel, a fire engine and an ambulance to help with any emergency response situation.

The exercise took place at Dodha Indise Chowk near Shastri Nagar, Pokhran Road in Thane. It is part of a broader state-level initiative aimed at ensuring quick and effective responses to any emergency that may arise during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 period.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting and result dates

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and results will be out three days later.

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) secured 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress obtained 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42. The current electoral dynamics suggest a critical contest ahead.

Three die in Gujarat godown fire

Three workers were killed and three others sustained injuries in a fire caused by a chemical leak at a godown in Navsari district, earlier on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

The incident occurred around 9 am in Devsar village when workers were unloading barrels containing chemicals. Deputy Superintendent of Police BV Gohil reported that the blaze was triggered by a chemical leak from one of the barrels, igniting the truck and spreading rapidly within the godown.

Five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze, but tragically, three workers succumbed to severe burns, while three others were hospitalised with injuries.

The search continues for one missing worker, as cooling operations are underway to prevent any secondary hazards.

(With inputs from PTI)