The civic body has urged residents to avoid using drinking water for washing vehicles and to refrain from leaving taps running unnecessarily as the water levels in the reservoirs are decreasing by the day amid intense heat. Additionally, the water levels in wells and borewells have also significantly reduced

Leaking taps in homes and societies must be fixed immediately, the civic corporation stated. Representational pic

The Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Water Supply Department has appealed to citizens to conserve water in view of the summer season.

Additionally, the water levels in wells and borewells have also significantly reduced. To avoid a severe water crisis before the onset of the monsoon, citizens are urged to use water prudently, the Thane civic body said in a press release.

For washing vehicles, residents have been asked to use borewell water and a damp cloth. The TMC has also urged locals to avoid watering gardens for as long as possible.

Leaking taps at home should be fixed immediately, the civic corporation stated. Similarly, any leaking tanks, pipes, or valves in societies must also be repaired.

Societies have been directed to ensure that the water tanks on the rooftops of buildings do not overflow. In case the Thane civic body receives complaints over it or notices water overflowing from tanks, it will disconnect the building or society’s supply, officials warned.

Residents have also been advised not to use showers or bathtubs for daily bathing. Instead, a bucket or mug should be used to reduce water consumption, the civic body stated. In restrooms, dual flush systems should be used to save water, it urged, adding that drinking water should not be used to clean staircases in buildings. The civic body has also prohibited the use of drinking water for water bodies such as swimming pools in buildings or societies and directed against replacing the water frequently.

It also suggested residents to collect all the washable clothes throughout the week and wash them on a single day. The washing machine should be used only once a week or, if absolutely required, twice, and it should be operated at full capacity to save water and use the machine efficiently, the civic body urged. Similarly, any water left after washing clothes, either from a machine or by hand, it should be saved and used for flushing toilets, washing bathrooms, mopping floors, washing vehicles, or watering plants over the next two days.

In a press release, the civic body has urged residents to “save every drop and avoid wastage and prevent misuse”.