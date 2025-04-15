All the posters, banners, and signboards that were dangerously placed on road dividers, pedestrian paths, and trees were taken off. The civic corporation said that 665 unauthorised posters and banners were taken down within a single day from its jurisdiction under the drive, which was carried out under the instructions of civic chief Saurabh Rao

The action was executed by the Thane civic body’s encroachment department and staff from various ward committees.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday launched a special campaign to remove posters, banners, and illegal signboards across the city. Accordingly, all the posters, banners, and signboards that were dangerously placed on road dividers, pedestrian paths, and trees were taken off.

The civic corporation said that 665 unauthorised posters and banners were taken down within a single day from its jurisdiction under the drive, which was carried out under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The action was executed by the Thane civic body’s encroachment department and staff from various ward committees. Encroachment Department Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, as well as the assistant commissioners of all ward committees and other staff were present during the drive.

The campaign has been initiated as posters and hoardings in the city have been defacing the city. On many occasions, these hoardings collapse amid windy conditions, leading to mishaps. In light of this, Rao directed the civic body to remove all the unauthorised hoardings from the city. The campaign will be continued in the future, too, the civic body informed.

Action taken on banners and posters by each ward committee

Diva Ward Committee – 82

Naupada Ward Committee – 76

Mumbra Ward Committee – 75

Kalwa Ward Committee – 72

Majivada Manpada Ward Committee – 67

Lokmanya Sawarkar Nagar Ward Committee – 66

Vartaknagar Ward Committee – 65

Wagle Estate Ward Committee – 55

Kopri Ward Committee – 54

Uthalsar Ward Committee – 53

Thane civic body launches 'Fire Service Week', check details

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Monday said that it has launched 'Fire Service Week' to mark National Fire Service Day.

The National Fire Service Day is observed every year on April 14, in memory of the 66 fire officers and personnel who lost their lives in a massive explosion while fighting a fire on a ship at Mumbai Port in 1944.

The event marked the 81st anniversary of the tragic incident, when a ship named SS Fort Stikine caught fire at Mumbai Port owing to an ammunition explosion.

Sixty-six officers and firefighters lost their lives while trying to control the blaze. In their memory, National Fire Service Day is observed across the country every year on April 14.

The National Fire Service Day honours their courage and dedication towards the nation.

The statement said that said that to honour their sacrifice, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao offered floral tributes at the martyrs' memorial located at the Balkum Fire Station in the district.

An official statement said, the Fire Service Week began on Monday morning with a tribute to the brave firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It said that the Thane Fire Brigade has planned several activities during Fire Service Week from 14th to 20th April across the municipal area. These include live fire safety demonstrations at various offices, societies, and establishments to raise awareness about fire prevention and safety.

It further said that senior civic officials including Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, Deputy Commissioner of Fire Services Dinesh Tayde, Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, Chief Fire Officer Girish Zhalke, and Regional Disaster Management Cell Officer Yasin Tadvi were present at the event.

"A donation box by the Maharashtra Fire Services Association was also inaugurated by the top officials during the event," the official statement said.