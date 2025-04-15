Water crisis hits Goregaon high-rise; families flee, pay steep rates—relief comes after days of dry despair

Residents of Piccadilly 1 building at Royal Palms in Aarey Milk Colony. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Residents of Piccadilly 1, a residential building at Royal Palms in Goregaon East, are facing an acute water crisis after the building's sole source of water—private tankers—stopped supply. Residents told mid-day that the situation had gone from bad to worse. However on Monday, after the issue was resolved, the residents expressed happiness.

Due to water shortage, some families have temporarily shifted to relatives’ homes outside the area, others were left with no option but to purchase 20-litre mineral water jars at inflated prices, using them for both washroom and kitchen needs.

Deepak Khamkar, a resident, said, “I am a working professional, and for my family of four, water is essential. With no tanker supply, we have temporarily moved to a relative’s place in Andheri for the last two days. Others in our society are spending huge amounts on water jars, using them for basic needs like washing and cooking.”

Residents were demanding a permanent solution to the crisis, urging the government and the tanker association to resolve the issue, as thousands are affected by the water shortage. The residents were relieved in the evening after the issue was resolved and the strike ended.



Sonal Ranade, chairman of the Piccadilly 1 building, said, “For the past two days, we’ve been forced to buy 20-litre water jars at steep rates just for non-potable use. Some families who have relatives nearby have moved out. Those remaining are paying R100 to R500 per jar depending on availability. We are happy that the issue has been resolved and we will soon be getting the water tanker."

She added that some flat owners who have rented out their apartments also helped the residents by supplying water in small bottles and jars without charging money. A source told mid-day that a local political representative arranged for 5000 litres of water on Sunday through a mini-tanker to provide temporary relief.