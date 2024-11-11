While addressing the rally, Shaina NC said the people recognised her party as the 'Dena Bank,' while labelling other parties as the 'Lena Bank'

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC held a roadshow in the Mumbadevi Assembly constituency on Sunday, travelling from Gol Deval to Ganesh Chowk, urging voters to support the Mahayuti alliance, reported news agency ANI.

During the roadshow, groups of women welcomed Shaina, the Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi candidate, by performing Aarti in front of their homes.

People from the Brahmin community also offered blessings with traditional instruments, wishing her victory. The crowd was energized, with many waving their mobile phone flashlights.

Shaina NC also paid her respects to Goddess Mumbadevi before addressing the gathering. She promised to work towards the development and safety of Mumbadevi if elected, reported ANI.

"BJP, Shiv Sena, MNS, RPI, and all of them are extending support to us. I believe this is all due to the strength of the Mahayuti alliance. You can see the power, and the people know we do what we say. The people know we are 'Dena Bank' and the rest of them are 'Lena Bank,'" she said while speaking to ANI.

She further added that, if elected, she would work diligently with the blessings of both the people and the government. "I have the blessings of the people and the government. I will work hard if elected, and we all know the power of the people. The public only trusts the work of the parties and votes based on that," she told ANI.

Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)