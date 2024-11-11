Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde held the roadshow in Thane while Piyush Goyal campaigned for the incumbent Mahayuti candidate Prakash Surve in Magathane in Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, the Mahayuti alliance has geared up its election campaigning in Maharashtra, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Piyush Goyal holding separate road shows in the state, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde held the roadshow in Thane while Piyush Goyal campaigned for the incumbent Mahayuti candidate Prakash Surve in Magathane in Mumbai, reported ANI.

Prakash Surve, who is serving his second term, is up against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Udesh Patekar and MNS's Nayan Kadam.

Earlier in the day, BJP launched its manifesto promising a total of 25 assurances to the people of the State if elected to power for another term in the State.

The BJP's manifesto released by Amit Shah and other leaders in Mumbai, promises Rs 2,100 to women every month, a loan waiver of upto 15,000 for farmers including 20 per cent subsidy on MSP, stability on prices of essential commodities, and reduction in electricity bills among other assurances, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Amir Shah addressed a rally in Buldhana, where he slammed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saying that the Congress party did not fulfil the guarantees it gave in the states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. He further added that Maha Vikas Aghadi's guarantee is a guarantee of lies, corruption, and appeasement.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi has given a lot of guarantees. Rahul Gandhi was angry with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge because he spoke the truth and said that only those promises should be made that can be fulfilled. The Congress party did not fulfil the guarantees it gave in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. Maha Vikas Aghadi's guarantee is a guarantee of lies, corruption, appeasement," the Union Minister said, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23. As the elections for the 288 seats in the Assembly approach closer, the political battle between the two major alliances, the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), intensifies.

(With inputs from ANI)