Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge releases MVA's manifesto, vows caste census; here are the key highlights

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pledged to implement a caste census in Maharashtra if the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it wasn't his party and allies who divided the society, but it was the BJP that had already split the communities by adopting Manusmriti.

He was speaking after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's manifesto - Maharashtra Nama - was released in Mumbai on Sunday. The manifesto that reflected the inclusion of MVA's all-partner agenda ran into many pages and things to be done in the first 100 days of government. Kharge said the fie guarantees that were given already, and the additional manifesto, were not difficult to implement, because the new government will have the fiscal capacity to manage them.

He was commenting on PM Narendra Modi's poll pitch 'ek hai to safe hai' and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'batenhe to katenge' slogan.

"You have already divided the communities by adopting Manusmriti. Who will you cut now? Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid their lives for the country's unity. We want the nation united," he said, adding that the Congress' promise of conducting a caste census was taken wrongly by the BJP.

He said the caste census would be conducted not to divide the nation, but to know the exact information about the jobs, economic profile, social status and other things. "We will plan what can be done based on the caste census data," he said.

Kharge called out Modi for seeking votes saying that the BJP had appointed Dalit and adivasi as the President. "He says it in public meetings, which is against the Constitution," he said, adding that the Congress and others never mentioned Modi's caste because all castes and communities were with all parties.

"Modi should tell how many SCs and STs are in his cabinet and how many of them have been given important ministries. All of them are powerless. But in the UPA governments, we had powerful ministers from all sections of the society," he stated.

In addition to five guarantees Rs 3,000 per month for women; free travel on the state transport buses, Farm loan waiver upto Rs 3 lakh; Rs 50,000 assistance for regularly servicing loans; Caste census to be conducted; to remove a 50 per cent cap on reservations; Health insurance of Rs 25 lakh and free of cost medicine; R 4000 per month allowance for the unemployed youth, the MVA has promised 5 LPG cylinders at R 500 each, Nirmbhaya Act to check crime against women, 100 units electricity free for those who consume upto 300 units per month, new industrial policy, recruitment for 2.5 lakh government jobs, elections to local self bodies including 27 municipal corporations.

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Manifesto -- Maharashtra Nama

Monthly allowance of Rs. 3,000 will be provided to women under the Mahalaxmi Scheme.

Free travel on buses for women.

Six cooking gas cylinders will be provided annually at Rs 500 each.

Framing a ‘Nirbhay Maharashtra’ policy and enforcement of the ‘Shakti’ law for the safety of women and children.

Free cervical cancer vaccines will be given to all girls aged 9 to 16.

Two optional leave days for female employees during menstruation.

Establishment of a separate department for the empowerment of self-help groups.

Formation of a dedicated Ministry for Child Welfare.

Rs 1,00,000 to be provided to girls upon reaching 18 years of age.

Debt waiver for farmers up to Rs. 3,00,000; a Rs. 50,000 incentive for regular loan repayment.

A review will be conducted to improve existing schemes and provide support for widows and children in families affected by farmer suicides.

The government is committed to ensuring minimum support prices for farmers and will simplify the crop insurance scheme by removing burdensome conditions.

Youth and Education Unemployed educated graduates and diploma holders will receive up to Rs. 4,000 per month in allowances.

Recruitment for 2,50,000 positions in the state government will commence.

Establishment of a ‘Youth Commission’ for youth welfare.

Scholarship funds provided through BARTI, Mahajyoti and Sarathi schemes to be doubled.

MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exam schedules will be announced, with results declared within 45 days.

A Unified Smart Card will be provided, allowing candidates to pay the exam fee once and take all government exams under MPSC throughout the year.

A single fee will be charged for all MPSC exams.

Healthcare

The Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Scheme will be extended to cover all diseases, including accidents.

Various Health Insurance schemes will be reviewed and will further expand healthcare facilities.

Free medicines will be made available in government hospitals.

Industry and Business

A new industrial policy will be framed.

A dedicated Ministry for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will be established.

Small shopkeepers and businesses will be charged with domestic electricity rates.

Social Justice

Caste-based census to be conducted in Maharashtra.

A law will be framed to ensure that the allocated budgets for Scheduled Castes and Tribal departments are utilised within the set timeframe.

Each newly announced corporation representing various social groups will immediately receive an initial fund of Rs 100 crore.

A Welfare Corporation will be established for organised and unorganised sanitation workers.

Income limit for the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Scheme to increase from Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 50,000, with benefits rising from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,000 per month.

People’s Welfare

Immediate measures to control prices of essential goods will be taken.

Monthly waiver of up to 100 units on electricity bills for consumers using up to 300 units.

The prepaid electricity meter scheme will be reviewed in consideration of consumer opposition.

Restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees.

Honorariums for senior artists will be increased.

Increase in Shiv Bhojan Thali Centres.

Urban Development

A ‘State Urban Commission’ to address the challenges of urbanisation and provide strategic direction will be established.

An authority to address climate change threats and implement necessary measures will be created.

Good Governance

Timetables for local self-government elections will be announced.

These elections will be conducted using a single-member ward system.

Pending allowances and honorarium for Gram Panchayat members, sarpanches, and deputy sarpanches to be released.

Pride of Maharashtra

Online and offline courses to teach Marathi to Maharashtrians abroad and non-native speakers in Maharashtra will be initiated.

Action plan to complete the pending Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar (Indu Mill) within set deadlines.

Ordinances issued by the Mahayuti government from a partisan perspective will be reconsidered.

Orders issued by the Mahayuti government regarding land allocations to private institutions and individuals will be reviewed.

Strong demand to the central government for awarding Bharat Ratna to Krantisurya Mahatma Phule, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil

Women

Provide loans up to Rs. 5,00,000 at low-interest rate.

Establish a dedicated department under the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare for self-help groups.

Ensure strict enforcement of the ‘Shakti’ law.

Establish a ‘Nirbhay Maharashtra’ where every woman and girl can live a fearless life.

Initiate lessons in self-defense.

Set up safe, clean and conveniently located public restrooms for women.

Develop a roadmap for implementing the concept of safe cities for women, children, senior

citizens and the disabled.

Farmers

Implement the ‘Maharashtra Millet Mission’ to safeguard farmers and address climate challenges.

Set milk prices annually, considering production costs for dairy farmers.

Introduce Pink and Saffron Revolution to protect onion and tomato cultivators.

Establish an independent Directorate for dryland farming.

Allocate funds for the rehabilitation of degraded lands and update records.

Develop permanent, graveled roads connecting farms to make access easier for farmers, with an allocation of Rs. 10,000 crore for roads.

Gradually reduce the population dependent on agriculture by creating alternative employment opportunities.

Youth and Education

Create jobs for 1.25 million unemployed individuals over the next five years.

Launch ‘Maharashtra Youth Employment Mission’ to provide updated information on job opportunities in various sectors domestically and internationally.

Promote a ‘Maharashtra Olympic Mission’ to elevate Maharashtra’s standing in sports.

Aim to make Maharashtra addiction-free, using art and sports therapy to achieve this goal.

Introduce a New Education Policy for Maharashtra.

Gradually increase the budget for education to reach 6 per cent.

Strengthen laws against exam paper leaks.

Conduct recruitment processes for key departments through MPSC, increasing its efficiency with additional members and staff.

Introduce topics related to social responsibility and constitutional awareness in school curriculum to foster responsible citizenship.

Healthcare

Adopt a policy for universal healthcare rights by strengthening public health services.

Equip district hospitals with full facilities to ensure easy access to healthcare services.

Aim to raise the average lifespan in Maharashtra to 77 years while ensuring good health.

Implement a comprehensive programme to control the spread of malaria dengue, chikungunya and tuberculosis (TB).

Increase public participation and transparency in healthcare to make it more accountable.

Gradually raise the healthcare budget to 8 per cent as per national health policy.

Set up enough recreation centers for senior citizens.

Introduce ‘Sanman Scheme’ to support senior citizens and ensure that physically and mentally vulnerable seniors receive essential government services directly at their homes, upholding their dignity and respect.

Will ensure that disabled, marginalised and LGBTQIA+ become a part of the mainstream.

Industry and Employment

Restore Maharashtra’s per capita income and industrial standing.

Achieve a 12 per cent growth rate in industry and a 15 per cent growth rate in the service sector.

Provide Rs. 1 crore in funding for innovative startups.

Establish exclusive industrial zones for women entrepreneurs.

Offer Rs. 1 crore grants to entrepreneurs from OBC, SC, ST and VJNT communities.

Open special offices in Europe, the USA, the Gulf and East Asia to attract foreign investment in Maharashtra.

Promote a ‘Work from Hometown’ policy.

Will ensure a social protection for gig workers.

Repeal the government order allowing contract-based employment in government services.

Reject the four labour codes imposed by the Modi government in the state.

Urban Development



Develop ‘Happy Cities’ across the state encompassing public participation, parks, playgrounds and clean public spaces.

Strive for a clean, green and pollution-free Maharashtra.

Establish a ‘Sustainability Cell’ dedicated to achieving net-zero emissions in the cities.

Formulate policies to address urban climate change impacts, such as unprecedented rainfall, flooding and rising temperatures.

Address traffic issues by prioritising public transportation and creating multi-modal facilities, along with provisions for pedestrians and cyclists.

Incorporate a large number of electric vehicles for public transportation in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati by 2030.

Extend the ‘SRA’ scheme to large towns and talukas near cities.

Enforce a commitment to provide ‘Housing for All’ in the state.

Enact laws to protect hills from encroachments and preserve their integrity.

Expand Maharashtra’s current forest cover from 17 per cent to 25 per cent with a focus on urban forest expansion.

Emphasise the conservation of Satpuda and Sahyadri ranges, rivers, streams, lakes, forests, grasslands and biodiversity, including animals, birds and insects.

Establish an independent Forestry University.

Launch a ‘Mission Saksham’ to enhance the capacities of local government representatives and officials.

Social Justice

While elevating Maharashtra to the top rank in per capita income, we aim to improve the

state’s Human Development Index.

In line with the vision of Shri. Kanshi Ram ji, the leader of the oppressed, ‘Representation based on numbers,’ we will rectify the confusion surrounding Maratha, Dhangar, Muslim etc. reservations created during the Mahayuti government’s tenure, ensuring justice for these groups.

Implementing affirmative policies to increase SC, ST, OBC and minority representation in technology and industrial sectors.

Make essential food items like cooking oil and tur dal available on ration cards, benefiting holders of orange ration cards.

Launch a Health and Nutrition Mission specifically for the tribal community.



Expand the ‘Bharosa Cell’ across the state to help resolve family disputes and strengthen family systems.

Formulate an inclusive policy to ensure opportunities for differently-abled and LGBTQIA+ individuals across all sectors.