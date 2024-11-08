Addressing his first rally in the state for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, PM Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit on the driver's seat, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing his first rally in the state for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, PM Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra.

"You all know my affinity with Maharashtra," PM Modi said.

"We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people," PM Modi said, addressing the rally in north Maharashtra's Dhule district, reported PTI.

PM Modi said that whenever he has asked for something from the people of Maharashtra, they have given him their blessings wholeheartedly.

"I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop," PM Modi said, reported PTI.

The prime minister said that only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs.

The Congress was in power simultaneously at the Centre and in Maharashtra but never felt the need for Marathi to be given the status of classical language, PM Modi said.

"A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress as that party can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing," PM Modi said, reported PTI.

PM Modi to address 9 rallies in state in a week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of nine rallies in Maharashtra in a week as part of the BJP's poll campaign for the state assembly polls, the party said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the PM will also hold a roadshow in Pune on November 12.

Modi's first rally will be held in Dhule in north Maharashtra at 12 noon on Friday. He will then address a public meeting in Nashik at 2 pm, it said.

On November 9, he will campaign in Akola at 12 noon and in Nanded at 2 pm, it added.

On November 12, Modi will address rallies in Chimur (Chandrapur district) and Solapur, and participate in a roadshow in Pune in the evening.

Modi will then address rallies on November 14 at three places in the state - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Mumbai.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member state legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted three days later.

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance which also comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar and Congress is fighting the polls against the Mahayuti.

(With inputs from PTI)