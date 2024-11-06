The ruling alliance in Maharashtra released a list of promises a night ahead of the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s

Mahayuti leaders release a 10-point vachan-nama (promises) on Tuesday

A night before the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi announced its guarantee for the Maharashtra voters, the Mahayuti led the campaign by releasing a 10-point vachan-nama (promises) ahead of the November 20 state Assembly elections.

It’s a please-all agenda that the ruling alliance expected to beat the Karnataka-Telangana-like populist dole the Congress-led opposition coalition has unveiled in Mumbai.

CM Eknath Shinde, DyCM Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar kicked off Mahayuti’s joint campaign in Kolhapur on Tuesday night, assuring the voters of ‘unprecedented’ prosperity and development. As expected the troika emphasised on ‘in vogue’ Ladki Bahin Yojana, promising the women to increase the monthly allowance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

“We’ll release a comprehensive vachan-nama soon, but these 10 points are very important for economic relief, employment generation, social security, and women’s safety,” said Shinde, adding that the first right to the state’s treasury was of the farmers. “We will waive off farm loans and raise the Shetkari Sanman Yojana grant further,” he said.

When asked on Wednesday in Baramati where he released his party NCP’s manifesto, finance minister Ajit Pawar said that the promises given by Mahayuti were financially feasible and sustainable.

Mahayuti’s 10 promises

. Ladki Bahin Yojana monthly allowances are to be increased from R1,500 to R2,100, and 25,000 women will be recruited in police force.

. The annual financial assistance for farmers to be increased to R15,000. 20% subsidy on the Minimum Support Price

. Monthly pensions for sr citizens will be raised from R1,500 to R2,100

. Prices of essential commodities to be stabilised

. To create 25 lakh jobs; provide monthly stipend of R10,000 for 10 lakh skill development students.

. To boost rural infrastructure, including good roads in 45,000 villages of the state

. Salaries of Anganwadi and ASHA workers to be hiked to R15,000

. Cut of 30% in all kinds of electricity bills by shifting to renewable energy sources.

. Food and shelter for every individual.

. Vision Maharashtra 2029 document to be released within the first 100 days if elected.