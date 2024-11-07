PM Modi will address rallies on November 14 at three places in the state - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Mumbai

PM Modi. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: PM Modi to address 9 rallies in state; 1st public meeting on Friday in Dhule x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a total of nine rallies in Maharashtra in a week as part of the BJP's poll campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, and his first public meeting will be held on Friday in Dhule, the party said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said PM Modi will also hold a roadshow in Maharashtra's Pune on November 12.

PM Modi's first rally will be held in Dhule in north Maharashtra at 12 noon on Friday. He will then address a public meeting in Nashik at 2 pm, it said.

- On November 9, he will campaign in Akola at 12 noon and in Nanded at 2 pm, it said.

- On November 12, Modi will address rallies in Chimur (Chandrapur district) and Solapur

- PM Modi will participate in a roadshow in Pune in the evening of November 12.

- PM Modi will address rallies on November 14 at three places in the state - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Raigad and Mumbai.

Last month, the BJP had released a list of star campaigners for the Maharashtra polls.

The list included the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, etc.

The list also includes the names of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other leaders.

The elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted three days later on November 23.

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance which also comprises Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar and Congress is fighting the polls against the Mahayuti.

The MVA on Wednesday held a mega rally in Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The rally was attended by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge apart from top MVA leaders including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

(with PTI inputs)