Nitin Gadkari's remark on 'Ladki Bahin' scheme causes a row

Updated on: 30 September,2024 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said Gadkari definitely knew about Maharashtra government's financial condition

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

Nitin Gadkari's remark on 'Ladki Bahin' scheme causes a row
Raising an another opportunity for the opposition to attack BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has advised industries to not rely much on subsidies and grants, saying that there was no guarantee about the funds coming from the government which also needed money for schemes like "Ladki Bahin', in which a fixed amount is transferred to a large number of eligible women.


Gadkari, while speaking at an economic conclave in Maharashtra's Nagpur, said, "Since governments couldn't do everything, industries would have to stay away from it sometimes."


He added that the government was like a Vishkanya that sank those who go with it. He asked businesses to not enter this mess, and avail whatever subsidy they wanted. But said that there is no guarantee when they would receive the subsidy amount. He went on in a lighter manner, telling the conclave that the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme that had started recently, would also need subsidy money. 


The Opposition lapped up Gadkari's remark, taking it as a statement on the state's finances. Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut asked whether the Centre was not responsible for ensuring that there was no financial indiscipline in the states.

"I think Gadkari is a senior leader and he should place a proposal to this effect in the Union cabinet meeting," he said.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said Gadkari definitely knew about Maharashtra government's financial condition.

She said even an 'NDA-friendly' leader like Raj Thackeray had commented on it, when a leader of the ruling party said it, it became all the more worrisome.

