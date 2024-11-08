In his first rally in Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Congress, accusing it of divisive politics and promoting anti-national agendas. He emphasised continued development in the state under BJP leadership, highlighting key projects and welfare schemes.

In his first election rally in Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the arch rival an anti-national force that conspired to divide the society. He gave a slogan 'ek hai to safe hai' (united we are safe) to stand guard against the Congress's alleged plot.

Modi kicked off the campaign in Dhule, tribal dominated Lok Sabha segment where the BJP had lost by a slender margin. In his introductory remarks, DY CM Devendra Fadnavis blamed the Dhule defeat on 'vote jihad' in the Muslim-dominated Malegaon Assembly constituency.

Modi came down heavily on the Congress' first family of Gandhi. He said, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, the family was against the development of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes. He accused the Congress of protecting terrorism, separatists and Pakistani agenda by passing a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that Article 370 be reinstated. "They don't want Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, calling out the Congress for spreading a fake narrative about SCs and STs in Maharashtra that their quota would go. Modi said it was BJP under Atal Bihari Vajpayee that created a separate ministry and departments for STs.

"After Nehru came Indira. They didn't want representation for the SCs and STs. Rajiv Gandhi opposed the OBC quota. They knew that their political shop will close down if SC, ST and OBC are strengthened. Yuvraj (Rahul Gandhi) is also doing the same. The Congress is instigating communities to fight against each other," added Modi.

The PM said there could be no bigger conspiracy against India than the divisive politics of Congress. "Ek hai to safe hai," he said, asking the people to be united to stop Congress. "Mahatma Gandhi wanted to dissolve the Congress because he knew what would ail the party. The Congress has been part of divisive conspiracies. It cut Kashmir off the mainstream. The Constitution did not apply in Jammu and Kashmir for 75 years. What was the reason that Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not implemented there? But when Modi came, he ended everything," said the PM, adding that the Congress's plans would not succeed as long as he had people's blessings.

Modi said the MVA vehicle has no wheels and the combine fought for the driver's seat. He assured that the pace of development the state had seen in the last two years would continue. "The development in Maharashtra will reach a new high in the next five years," he said. "We have also seen MVA's government. They first looted the government and then looted the people. They opposed projects like metro, Vadhvan port, Samruddhi marg. They stalled every project. Remember where there is BJP-Mahayuti there is momentum (of development)" he said.

He said 'his friend' Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde along with Ajit Pawar had compiled a 10 point vachan-nama (guarantees) promised the development of all sectors and individuals across the state. "In fact, it is a road map of future development. This will be a foundation for Maharashtra and India's growth," he said while praising the state leaders, especially Fadnavis, the party's face in Maharashtra.

Modi stressed upon the welfare of women, blaming the Congress for delaying the emergency of women power in India. "The Congress laughed when we started schemes for women welfare," he said, recalling how the Congress leaders had approached the courts to stall the Ladki Bahin Yojana that has been appreciated across the country. "They have decided to stop the Ladki Bahin if they come to power," Modi told the audience asking them whether they wanted the scheme scrapped. He also mentioned an incident in which a MVA leader has been accused of using a foul language against Mahayuti's female candidate in Mumbai.

Double engine sarkar has worked wonders in Maharashtra, he said, adding that the state was number one in FDI and overall investments. He touched upon every possible vote based, including farmers and unemployed youth. He promised Fadnavis that the Centre would construct a greenfield airport near upcoming Vadhvan Port, the biggest in the country.

"Maharashtra has given me wholeheartedly whatever I demanded. I came here in 2014 Assembly elections and asked you for a BJP government. You have us unprecedented victory. I'm here again. I'm beginning the campaign from here. Please bless all candidates of BJP-Mahayuti," he appealed to the rally that would also influence the neighbouring ST-dominated Nandurbar district.