Maharashtra elections 2024: If initiatives like 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' are crimes, then I'm ready to commit thousand such crimes, says Eknath Shinde

Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for criticising the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and said that if launching initiatives like 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is a crime, then he is ready to commit thousands of such 'crimes'.

Addressing a public gathering in Kurla, CM Shinde said, "...The opposition parties say they will stop Ladki Bahin Yojana. What reply will you give to them?...They went to Mumbai High Court but got rejected, the people of MVA went to Nagpur Court to stop the Ladki Bahin Yojana. They say they will stop Ladki Bahin Yojana and other schemes...They say that giving money to Ladki Bahin is a crime, I am ready to commit such a crime not once but ten times."

He urged voters to recall which factions opposed such initiatives in court and assured citizens that the scheme would persist as part of his vision for a safe and empowered future for all women.

On Sunday, he addressed two different rallies in support of Mahayuti candidates Mangesh Kudalkar (Kurla) and Murji Patel (Andheri East).

Highlighting collaborative efforts between central and state administrations, Shinde showcased welfare initiatives like 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', which disbursed its November instalment ahead of schedule, silencing opposition criticism. He promised that December funds would be similarly advanced after the election and expressed his intention to increase the current Rs 1500 allocation to further support Maharashtra's women.

During the address, Shinde announced the successful disbursement of the November instalment for 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', with funds directly deposited into beneficiaries' accounts. Through this yojana, the state government has consistently fulfilled its commitment to supporting the state's daughters and enhancing the lives of people.

During campaign events in support of Mahayuti candidates, Shinde reaffirmed his dedication to public welfare.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shinde criticized the opposition for making unfulfilled promises during recent state elections, pointing to Congress's subsequent failure to deliver on assurances in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, etc. He contrasted this with his administration's focus on actualized commitments. "This government delivers results not just social media announcements," Shinde remarked, underscoring his government's achievements in fulfilling its promises.

Reflecting on his administration's accomplishments, Shinde emphasized transformative changes in Mumbai's infrastructure and healthcare. "In just two years, we have achieved substantial progress, unlike the previous administration's 25 years of power marred by corruption," he asserted, citing a past Rs 3,500 crore road repair scandal as a stark contrast to his government's ongoing projects for concrete roads and pollution reduction through deep-clean initiatives.

CM Shinde also provided updates on significant welfare programs, including the increased insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, targeted support for youth employment with 'Ladka Bhau Yojana', and expanded access to free higher education for girls statewide. Additional schemes like the 'Vyoshree Yojana' for senior citizens and the 'Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana', along with new subsidies and travel benefits for women and seniors.

"We've demonstrated our capabilities in just two years. Imagine what we can accomplish with a five-year mandate," Shinde said, expressing confidence in fulfilling every commitment.

He also praised Mangesh Kudalkar as a tireless advocate for Kurla and urged constituents of Kurla and Andheri East to stand behind Mahayuti candidates, proclaiming, "Defeating Mangesh Kudalkar and Murji Patel isn't just difficult; it's impossible." Shinde said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

