CM Shinde also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Centre wants to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of growth and Mumbai the country's fintech capital

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde stated on Sunday that the Mahayuti government aims to make Mumbai slum-free, with a focus on providing affordable housing for the poor.

Speaking at a rally in Kurla for party candidate Mangesh Kudalkar, the CM claimed his government has struck a fine balance between welfare schemes and development projects. “If we can work so much in two-and-a-half years, imagine how much we will achieve in five years,” he told the enthusiastic crowd while seeking a renewed mandate.

“We will provide affordable homes for the poor. Don’t the poor have the right to a house in Mumbai? Can’t the son of a poor farmer become CM? Or is it only those born with a silver spoon who can achieve this?” he said, in a veiled jab at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

According to news agency PTI, Shinde mentioned that the Mahayuti government had distributed Rs 350 crore from the CM's Relief Fund, benefiting one lakh people, and urged the gathering to “teach a lesson to those who call your benefits ‘revdis (freebies)'.”

Criticising the opposition for undermining the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and attempting to block it in court, Shinde cautioned the audience to “be careful of these evil brothers.”

“The previous CM didn’t keep a pen, while I keep two. We have allocated funds for students, youth, farmers, women's education, and senior citizens. Government money belongs to the people, and they have the first claim on it. My government has expedited development works while also focusing on welfare schemes,” he asserted.

Mahayuti will unveil manifesto in next two-three days: CM Shinde

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde expressed that the Centre aims to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of growth and Mumbai the country’s fintech capital, PTI reported. “We will make Mumbai slum-free by providing ownership homes to slum dwellers. This is a pro-poor government. You’ve seen our two-and-a-half years in office; let the voters decide,” he stated.

Shinde announced that the Mahayuti would unveil its manifesto in the next two to three days, adding a popular Salman Khan film dialogue, “Ek baar commitment kar diya to apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta,” to emphasise that every promise would be fulfilled.

According to PTI, CM also attended at a rally in Andheri (East) for party candidate Murji Patel. During the rally, he responded to claims from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders that they would investigate the Mahayuti government’s schemes and jail those responsible. “Will you let us go to jail? The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a superhit. Five instalments have been given so far. We want to make women lakhpatis. The previous government took ‘hafta’ (extortion), while we have disbursed the Ladki Bahin instalment in advance,” he explained.

Referencing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s advice to be cautious with poll promises, Shinde asked the audience if they would vote for such “anti-development parties.” “What is government money for? Is it to increase one’s own property or to spend on the welfare of the people?” he questioned.

