Prakash Ambedkar also hit out at activist Manoj Jarange, who has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the OBC category

Prakash Ambedkar. Pic/X@VBAforIndia

Amid the reservation row, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has claimed that "Nizami Marathas" are trying to snatch the quota designated for the Other Backward Classes, reported news agency PTI.

The OBCs should thwart such plans in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, Ambedkar said at public meeting on Tuesday in Jalna as part of his 'Aaraskshan Bachao Yatra', reported PTI.

He also hit out at activist Manoj Jarange, who has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the OBC category, reported PTI.

The state government enacted a law in February to provide them a 10 per cent quota under a separate category.

OBC leaders, including cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, have opposed any dilution of the existing quota for backward communities.

The VBA chief started the yatra on July 25 from Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi, the memorial of his grandfather Dr B R Ambedkar, and it will conclude in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday.

"Nizami Marathas are trying to snatch the OBC quota," Prakash Ambedkar said, highlighting the historical context of the Nizam's rule over the erstwhile Hyderabad state which included the Marathwada region, reported PTI.

The last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, lost power after Hyderabad's annexation in 1948.

The VBA head claimed Maratha leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties were planning to undermine the OBC quota system after the upcoming assembly elections, reported PTI.

The OBCs should thwart their plan in the assembly polls, due in October, he said.

Prakash Ambedkar said the OBC reservation is at stake.

He asked people to send 100 members from the OBC and VBA to the Maharashtra assembly to foil the "plan" of diluting the OBC reservation, reported PTI.

OBC activist Navnath Waghmare, who had staged a 10-day hunger strike alongwith Laxman Hake for the protection of OBC quota, was also present in the rally reported PTI.

He hit out at Jarange for disrespecting senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal reported PTI.

Waghmare also accused Maratha leaders in power of supporting Jarange's "unreasonable demands" which undermine the legitimate rights of the OBC community. reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)