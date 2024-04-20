Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar

Updated on: 20 April,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Akola
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

VBA president Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar tells mid-day he is confident of winning Akola given the prevailing climate

Prakash Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate from Akola district at his residence Yashwant Bhavan at Dwarka Nagri, Akola on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Key Highlights

  1. VBA president Prakash Ambedkar is vying for the Akola Lok Sabha seat yet again
  2. Of the nine times he contested the seat previously, he emerged victorious only twice
  3. After unsuccessful attempts to ally with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Ambedkar opted to go solo

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) National President Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar is vying for the Akola Lok Sabha seat yet again. Of the nine times he contested the seat previously, he emerged victorious only twice, when supported by the Congress. Now, the party is going it alone.

