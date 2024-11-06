Speaking at an election campaign rally for BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar in Jat assembly constituency in Sangli district, Devendra Fadnavis dubbed the Bharat Jodo campaign led by Rahul Gandhi as 'Bharat Todo' campaign, and alleged that anarchist and ultra-left organisations were associated with it

Pic/X

Listen to this article Rahul Gandhi is forging an alliance of anarchist elements, which is dangerous for the country: Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was cobbling together an alliance which is dangerous for the state and country.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, Devendra Fadnavis was speaking at an election campaign rally for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopichand Padalkar in Jat Assembly Constituency of Sangli district. Padalkar is pitted against Congress' sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Vikram Sawant in Jat constituency.

During his address, the Deputy CM dubbed the Bharat Jodo campaign led by Rahul Gandhi as "Bharat Todo" campaign, and alleged that "anarchist and ultra-left organisations" were associated with it.

He also questioned what message Rahul Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red-cover copy of the Constitution of India, PTI stated.

"Today Rahul Gandhi has come to Maharashtra [to campaign for the November 20 assembly elections]....the way he is forging an alliance, it is dangerous for the state and the country," Fadnavis said.

"An initiative called 'Bharat Jodo' was started. Looking at the name, we thought it is a good initiative, but it has come out that of the 150 to 200 organisations associated with Bharat Jodo, 100 outfits are instrumental in creating anarchy in the country. These outfits are ultra-leftist, anarchist, and if their track record is checked, (it is seen that) they are working to create a malaise in society," the BJP leader claimed.

According to PTI, Devendra Fadnavis claimed that these organisations were making attempts to lower the society's faith in the Constitution and judiciary.

"It is not a Bharat Jodo but Bharat Todo movement, and I would like to ask Gandhi why he is showing a red-coloured Constitution of India and what sort of message he wants to give," he said.

The Congress led by Rahul Gandhi was destroying the fabric of Indian society, Fadnavis further alleged.

"They are engaged in an experiment to create anarchy in Maharashtra. But if the blessings of people are with us, the state would get development instead of anarchy and the life of the last man in society will be transformed," the former CM said.

(With PTI inputs)