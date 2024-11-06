Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, NCP National President and state Deputy CM Ajit Pawar led the release of the party manifesto in his home constituency Baramati, while Tatkare, who is the state chief, released the manifesto in Mumbai

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar released the manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Wednesday, Member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Tatkare assured that the state government will work ahead on the principles of secularism.



"Maharashtra is a progressive state and its economic condition in good...The state govt has given a lot of benefits to women and also to farmers...I assure you that the Maharashtra government will work ahead on the principles of secularism," Tatkare told the media.



Meanwhile, NCP also unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 seats it is contesting.

The manifestos were released simultaneously in different cities, stated news agency ANI. While Pawar led the release in his home constituency Baramati, Tatkare, who is the party's state president, released the manifesto in Mumbai. Meanwhile, NCP's Working President Praful Patel released the manifesto in Gondiya. The party's candidates and local leaders released the poll manifestos in their respective constituencies across all the assembly constituencies.



After unveiling the party's state-level manifesto and constituency manifesto for Baramati, Pawar said "We will present the 'New Maharashtra Vision' within 100 days of government formation."



According to ANI, in its manifesto, NCP has promised to increase the amount disbursed under the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100.

11 new promises in NCP manifesto

This initiative will be the largest monthly Direct Benefit Transfer in Maharashtra's history, providing benefits of Rs 25,000 per year to more than 2.3 crore women.



The manifesto also consists of 11 new promises: increasing the old age pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month, reported ANI. For farmers, the party has promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per year, combining support from both the central and state governments.



Pawar has also promised to waive the farmer's loan and give a 20 per cent additional subsidy for all crops sold under the minimum support price (MSP). Besides this, NCP has also given an assurance of Rs 25,000-per-hectare bonus for paddy farmers.



The other commitments included in the manifesto are the creation of 2.5 million jobs and the provision of a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to 1 million students through training, Rs 15,000 monthly salary for Anganwadi and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, a reduction in electricity bills by 30 per cent while prioritising solar and renewable energy.



The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are set for November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies scheduled three days later.

(With ANI inputs)