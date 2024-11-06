The atmosphere is now 'conducive' for the ruling alliance to continue in power in Maharashtra thanks to the government's people-centric schemes, Ajit Pawar claimed

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the Mahayuti allies faced the "consequences of the fake narrative" surrounding the Constitution "created by the Opposition" during the Lok Sabha polls.

According to news agency PTI, Ajit Pawar said that the situation has changed and the atmosphere is now "conducive" for the Mahayuti to continue in power in Maharashtra thanks to the government's "people-centric" schemes. He also said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is making promises that it cannot execute.

The deputy CM was speaking in his home turf Baramati after unveiling his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s manifesto for the November 20 state elections for 288 assembly seats, PTI reported. NCP is contesting on 52 seats as part of the Mahayuti alliance with the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the seats it is contesting on.

Ajit Pawar, who is seeking his re-election from Baramati, also expressed confidence that he would retain the assembly seat. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has pitted the Deputy CM's nephew Yugendra against him.

"During the Lok Sabha polls, a fake narrative was spread by the Opposition that the Constitution will be changed, which is not possible and will never be. The Opposition managed to create a fake narrative about the Constitution, and we [Mahayuti] had to pay for it in the Lok Sabha polls," Ajit Pawar said in a press conference in Baramati.

He also mentioned that the blindfold around the eyes of the Lady of Justice at the Supreme Court was removed and the sword was replaced by the Constitution. This shows the respect the government has towards the Constitution, the deputy CM said.

Oppn presented schemes which can create additional financial burden on state: Ajit Pawar

According to PTI, when he was asked if the promises made by the Mahayuti are sustainable, Ajit Pawar said that the majority of them can be implemented.

"We will have to increase the revenue and resources of the state. When we present the budget, we strive to see where we can save without affecting the poor and marginalised class. If we save money, the schemes will get funds," he said.

"I heard the speeches made by the opposition parties, in which they cast doubts on the promises made by the Mahayuti stating that the state will face a financial crisis. But at the same time, they are giving more promises than the Mahayuti," the state finance minister said.

According to Ajit Pawar, the opposition presented some schemes which can create additional financial burden on the state.

"If they are voted to power, they won't be able to execute these schemes. The other thing is that since the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), which rules the Centre, does not share their ideology, they won't be able to get support. Contrary to that, we will get massive support. Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are two examples of that and we will be able to run the schemes smoothly," he said.

According to PTI, he was also asked if the elderly voters in Baramati are drifting towards his uncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the deputy CM said that the trend showed so during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. "But for the state assembly polls, the trend of Baramatikars has changed and everyone will see it on November 23 (on poll results day)," he said.

'Baramati is my family'

Responding to a question about a challenge he has been facing within his family, Ajit Pawar stated that the entire region of Baramati is his family, and this strong connection would lead him to victory.

"I am confident of victory as I have reached out to more than 50 villages and established a dialogue with people," he said.

When asked about the development of Baramati, often attributed to the entire Pawar family rather than just himself, he said, "I am not refuting that, but I also had a small share compared to the bigger share from others."

On the question of why party leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar from Phaltan in Satara was not actively participating in the election campaign for NCP, Ajit Pawar said he would issue a notice to him, seeking an explanation for his absence.

He then highlighted the manifesto for Baramati, which includes several key promises, such as the establishment of a sports academy, a logistics park, and a food processing unit.

"As a Baramati candidate, I am proud to announce the manifesto for the constituency. Today, all the [NCP] candidates are releasing the manifesto for their respective constituencies. I am very happy to see the transformation of Baramati in the past 30 to 35 years," Pawar said, further emphasising his commitment to making Baramati the most developed tehsil in the country.

He outlined plans to establish an international-standard sports academy, modelled after those in Punjab and Haryana, to provide state-of-the-art facilities for athletes. "For farmers, we have decided to set up a food processing unit which will create job opportunities in the region, and a logistics park will also be set up in Baramati," he added.

Pawar also shared plans for Baramati to become the first solar energy town in the country. "As the menace of cancer is increasing, we are planning to set up a cancer hospital in Baramati, so that patients from rural areas need not go to Pune or Mumbai for treatment," he said.

(With PTI inputs)