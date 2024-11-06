Bawankule also claimed that several "urban Naxals" were trying to incite people against the country, and asked why Rahul Gandhi's 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', scheduled in Nagpur on Wednesday ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024, was a "closed door" event

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is opposed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology and does a "drama" of protecting the Constitution, reported news agency PTI.

Bawankule also claimed that several "urban Naxals" were trying to incite people against the country, and asked why Rahul Gandhi's 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', scheduled in Nagpur on Wednesday ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024, was a "closed door" event, reported PTI.

The Congress denied the charge, saying the BJP was spreading a "false narrative" about Gandhi's event.

Notably, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has in a recent interview stated that Gandhi is surrounded by "urban Naxals", reported PTI.

To a query on it, Bawankule said, "More than 165 urban Naxal organisations are creating anger against the country among people and in the society and are spoiling the atmosphere," reported PTI.

"Rahul Gandhi is opposed to Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology and does a drama of protecting the Constitution," he claimed, reported PTI.

The BJP leader sought to know why Gandhi was scheduled to hold a "closed door" event in Nagpur and not allow media in the programme.

"On one hand, they talk about protecting the Constitution and on the other hand, they are suppressing rights given to the media by the Constitution," Bawankule said, reported PTI.

He also said the BJP has suspended 40 office-bearers for six years for anti-party activities and similar action will be taken against more people if they are found indulging in such activities during the poll campaign.

Countering BJP's allegations, Congress state spokesperson Atul Londhe said Rahul Gandhi's speech at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' event will be streamed live for everyone and that media could not be accommodated due to space constraints in the programme hall, reported PTI.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said, "It is not a political event, but a social programme organised by various social organisations. The BJP is spreading a false narrative about the event," reported PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will be held on November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(With inputs from PTI)