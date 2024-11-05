Committed to caste census, discrimination in country probably worst, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is fully committed to ensuring caste census in Telangana and in making the state a model for caste census in the country

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said caste discrimination in the country is probably among the worst in the world and that caste census is the first thing to be taken up to address the issue.

He said there could be some shortcomings in the state government's caste survey and these will be sorted out.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said he had committed in Parliament, on behalf of Congress, to conduct a national caste census and to demolish the "artificial barrier" of 50 per cent reservations in the country.

"What we have to understand is that discrimination in India is unique and probably among the worst in the world," he said.

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he wondered why the PM has not publicly said he wants to challenge the idea of discrimination in India.

"Why is the PM scared of asking how many Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis are there in corporates, judiciary and media," Gandhi asked.

"I am not saying something very controversial. I am just saying that everybody accepts that there is caste discrimination in this country. Let us now find out the true extent of caste discrimination," he said.

The BJP and PM Modi accuse him of dividing the country when he talks about the need for caste census, he said.

How come "revealing the truth of this country" amounts to dividing the country, he asked.

Gandhi favoured conducting the caste census to know how many Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis, minorities, general castes and women are there and how is wealth distributed in the country.

He thanked Telangana Congress leadership for its initiative in conducting the caste survey.

He did not favour a "bureaucratic caste census" designed by officials but want the Dalits, OBCs and others to decide the questions to be asked.

"What is being designed as part of the caste census is not just a survey but a system of governance for the future of the country," he said.

Gandhi also said that his party wants to develop a framework of progress and development for the country with caste census exercise.

Referring to a conversation he had with an expert on the economy on the subject of "inequalities in India", Gandhi, however, said the expert's analysis did not include caste.

He stressed the need to identify discrimination to achieve progress and happiness for people.

The state government has begun the exercise to conduct the comprehensive socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey as per the promise made by Rahul Gandhi before last year's Assembly polls.

The survey will commence on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders participated.

