Awhad said Ajit Pawar, who triggered the acrimonious split in NCP last year, had alienated his uncle and party founder Sharad Pawar from the activities of the outfit. He also accused the Deputy CM of 'straying towards RSS ideologies'

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad has claimed that Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu would withdraw their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is elected to power in Maharashtra.

According to news agency PTI, the sitting legislator for the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, accusing him of leading a "pocketmaar (pickpocket) gang" that has misappropriated the NCP name and symbol. Awhad, who has been renominated by his party, criticised the Eknath Shinde government for the state’s financial instability and accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to disrupt peace in the country.

Speaking at a rally in Mumbra near Thane on Saturday, Awhad asserted that if MVA forms the government after the November 20 assembly elections, the BJP’s allies at the Centre, including Kumar and Naidu, would cease their support. He promised that once back in power, MVA would provide “monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000,”, but did not elaborate on it. He added that the BJP-led Mahayuti government is unable to meet even essential expenses, such as police salaries.

Awhad accused Ajit Pawar, who was responsible for the divisive split in the NCP last year, of alienating his uncle and party founder Sharad Pawar from the party’s activities, reported PTI. He also alleged that Ajit Pawar is “straying towards RSS ideologies.” “This is a pocketmaar (pickpocket) gang. If Ajit Pawar had any integrity, he would not have aligned with the BJP,” Awhad stated.

Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal responded sharply to Awhad's remarks, advising him to be cautious with his words. “The decision on the party name and symbol was made by the courts and the Election Commission of India. One should be careful when making such comments,” Bhujbal said.

Thane NCP leader Anand Paranjape also criticised Awhad, labelling him ungrateful. Paranjape, referencing an old video of Awhad's wife, claimed that Awhad had received ministerial positions in the past due to Ajit Pawar’s support. “If he has any sense of dignity, he must show respect for this help,” Paranjape said.

At the Mumbra rally, Awhad further condemned the BJP-led Mahayuti government for its failure to curb communal violence in the state. He also took aim at CM Shinde for sharing a stage with religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj, who has been accused of making objectionable comments about Islam. Awhad, a three-term MLA, faces off against NCP’s Najeeb Mulla in the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency.

(With PTI inputs)