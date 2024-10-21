The attack occurred at a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district on Sunday. A doctor and five labourers were among those targeted when unidentified attackers opened fire as the workers were returning to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of three labourers from the state who were killed in a recent terror attack in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI.

In response to this tragedy, the Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia payment of INR 2 lakh for each family affected by the incident.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that the families of the deceased receive additional benefits in accordance with existing schemes from the Labour Department and Social Welfare Department.

Furthermore, Nitish Kumar has directed Bihar's Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to coordinate with the Jammu and Kashmir government to facilitate the return of the bodies of the deceased to their home state, ANI reported.

The attack occurred at a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

A doctor and five labourers were among those targeted when unidentified attackers opened fire as the workers were returning to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening.

Tragically, two labourers died on the spot, while three others and the doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Currently, five individuals are receiving medical treatment for their wounds.

The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people, stated ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon after the attack took to X (formerly Twitter) and condemned the act, saying, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J-K, is a despicable act of cowardice."

"Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also denounced the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" attack on non-local labourers who were contributing to vital infrastructure projects in the region.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)