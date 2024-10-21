Those involved in this heinous act will face harshest response: Amit Shah on Gagangir terrorist attack

Shah affirmed that those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from security forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Pic/X

Home Minister also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Two labourers were killed in a terror attack in Gagangir area of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, officials said.

In a post on X, Shah said, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured." J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" attack on non-local labourers.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X.

