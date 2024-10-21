On Sunday, a doctor and six labourers were killed after terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district

A security personnel checks a vehicle on Srinagar-Ladakh highway during a search operation following a terrorist attack/ PTI

Gagangir terror attack: J&K Dy CM says no words are 'strong enough' to condemn act

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Monday, speaking about the Gangangir terror attack, said that no words were strong enough to condemn it. Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Choudhary said, "No words are strong enough to condemn the attack. I will pray to god to give strength to the families of the victims to bear the loss... It will take time but the situation will be improved... The LG and CM have given their statements and the DGP of J-K is investigating the matter."

The union territory minister Satish Sharma, condemning the Gagangir terror attack, said that the paramilitary forces were qualified enough to give the terrorists a befitting reply, reported ANI.

He told the news agency, "I condemn this attack and we share the grief with the families of the victims. This was somewhere expected given the excellent election process seen here and the mandate given to Omar Abdullah. The handlers can be local as well as international... I am sure Omar Abdullah will do something for the victims' families. I want the powers, whoever they are, to be alert. Our army and paramilitary forces are extremely capable of giving them a befitting reply."

Gagangir terror attack: Six labourers, doctor killed

Following the Gagangir terror attack, security personnel have cordoned off the areas in Sonamarg, Ganderbal, and Gagangir to neutralise the attackers and maintain the area's security. The authorities have also launched a search operation.

Gagangir terror attack: LG Sinha, CM Omar condemn act

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemning the attack said that the accused behind it will be punished. He said, "I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on civilians in Gagangeer. I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and Security forces."

Meanwhile, the union territory's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah said that the Gagangir terror attack was "dastardly and cowardly" and added, "Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi strongly condemned the attack, saying that killing innocent civilians and spreading terror is a crime against humanity.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, condemning the terror attack, said, "The killing of six civilians including five labourers in a cowardly terrorist attack in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir is highly condemnable. Acts like killing innocent civilians and spreading violence and terror among the general public are crimes against humanity. The whole country is united against this. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."