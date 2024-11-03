BJP officials have maintained their stance against Nawab Malik, citing allegations that he is linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, a view shared by the Shiv Sena, which has raised similar concerns

Sana Malik, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) candidate for the Anushakti Nagar Assembly seat and Nawab Malik's daughter, has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its consistent opposition to her father, who is running for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat despite the BJP's alliance with the NCP in Maharashtra, reported ANI.

According to the report, Sana Malik asserted that, while the BJP has consistently opposed her father, Nawab Malik, the NCP is convinced that the people will back him. "The issues in the Lok Sabha were different, but now people are discussing the work done by their representatives, particularly in the last six months." People vote in assembly elections based on how much work an MLA would perform or how approachable they are," she told ANI on Saturday.

Malik expressed optimism in her party's prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024, saying, "We are standing on the NCP symbol with the support of Dada (Ajit Pawar)." We feel the public supports us, and we seek votes based on our efforts. The BJP has consistently opposed Nawab Malik, but we believe in the people and are confident of victory."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nawab Malik intends to run for Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar

Following Nawab Malik's intention to run in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency, a new challenge has formed within the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The coalition has already named Shiv Sena's Suresh Krishna Patil as their candidate for the same seat. In addition, NCP-SCP has fielded star Swara Bhaskar's spouse Fahad Ahmad from the Anushakti Nagar constituency against Sana Malik, the ANI report stated.

On October 26, Nawab Malik, a two-term MP for Anushakti Nagar, stated his intention to run for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Polls on Nov 20

BJP officials have maintained their stance against Malik, citing allegations that he is linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, a view shared by the Shiv Sena, which has raised similar concerns.

The Mahayuti alliance faces resistance from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is made up of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar group), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction).

The Maharashtra Elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 seats on November 23. In previous elections, the BJP won 105 seats in 2019 and 122 seats in 2014, while the Shiv Sena won 56 and 63 seats, and the Congress won 44 and 42, respectively.