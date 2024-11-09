Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Shaina NC’s ‘mahila’ power shines

She visited Mumbadevi temple with Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Govinda (Sena)
Pic/Anurag Ahire
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Shaina NC’s ‘mahila’ power shinesx
After Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant passed derogatory remarks on Shaina NC, she said she was a “mahila, not maal”. She visited Mumbadevi temple with Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Govinda (Sena).
