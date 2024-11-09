Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Shaina NC’s ‘mahila’ power shines

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

She  visited Mumbadevi temple with Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Govinda (Sena)

Pic/Anurag Ahire

00:00

After Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant passed derogatory remarks on Shaina NC, she said she was a “mahila, not maal”. She visited Mumbadevi temple with Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Govinda (Sena).




shaina nc govinda shiv sena Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news

