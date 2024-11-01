A case has been registered against Arvind Sawant at Nagpada Police Station following a complaint over his 'imported maal' remark against Shaina NC, the Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

After facing backlash for allegedly calling Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC from Mumbadevi for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 "imported maal," Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant on Friday claimed that he did not mention the candidate's name and asserted that he is the true victim of defamation.

Sawant clarified that his remark was directed at outsiders, stating that they are not suitable for the local context, and added that Shaina is a friend whom he respects. "I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he said while speaking to ANI.

He also criticised Prime Minister (PM) Modi, accusing him of expertise in falsehoods. Sawant gave the reference of the alleged Rs 75,000-crore irrigation scam involving Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who was later made the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, ANI reported.

"The PM is an expert in lying. He alleged an irrigation scam of Rs 75,000 crore and later made that person the minister. The party which has such character — will they speak the truth? PM Modi said nothing about the Manipur incident. When PM Modi went for his election campaign — the Prajwal Revanna case was before everyone. Who went to campaign for his father?... The party which has such a weak foundation will blame others. They want to set a narrative," Sawant said.

According to ANI, he further defended his 55-year political career and stated that he has always respected women and accused his opponents of attempting to tarnish his reputation.

"They file defamation cases, yet it is they who are defaming me. I condemn their intent. I have been in politics for 55 years, and have always respected women. Those who are supporting her—ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked... Shaina NC is my friend; she has worked for me, and I respect her... They are 'satta jihadi' people, as our leader Uddhav Thackeray says," Sawant added.

Shaina to fight against Amin Patel from Congress for Mumbadevi seat

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Sawant at Nagpada Police Station following a complaint from Shaina NC over his "imported maal" remark. The case has been registered under sections 79 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This controversy began when Sawant allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does."

In response, Shaina NC criticised Sawant, questioning his respect for women and warning that public opinion would hold him accountable. "You cannot respect a woman. You use such language about a capable woman who is in politics. Now you will be 'behaal' because you called a woman 'maal'. Whether or not I take action, the public will," she said.

Shaina further condemned the "objectification of women," alleging that Congress MLA Amin Patel, present at the time, laughed along. She also contrasted the incident with women-empowerment initiatives by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and the central government's Ujjwala and Mudra Banking schemes.

"You will have to apologise at Nagpada Police Station. The 'Mahavinash Aghadi' will be 'behaal' on November 20," she added.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is set to take place on November 20, with the vote counting for all the 288 constituencies scheduled three days later.

Shaina will compete against Patel, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate for the Mumbadevi seat, for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

(With ANI inputs)