Vibhag pramukhs from both Sena factions also closely monitoring own party members

Nizamuddin Rayeen, Mumbai Congress spokesperson (right) Pawan Tripathi, Mumbai BJP leader

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Congress, BJP observers to ensure upset office-bearers don’t derail campaigns x 00:00

The BJP and Congress have appointed observers from outside the state to monitor discontent among office-bearers in every Assembly constituency. This move comes amid growing concerns over internal dissent that could impact candidates. Vibhag pramukhs from both factions of the Shiv Sena are closely watching their own party members, particularly those expressing dissatisfaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress sources said that after an unexpected defeat in the recent Haryana Assembly election, the All India Congress Committee is closely monitoring preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra poll. The party has appointed observers from outside the state to oversee one or two constituencies each. They will keep an eye on the campaign as well as upset office-bearers. “They have been working here for a few weeks so they already know which office-bearers to keep away from the campaign. They will submit a report to the party and the latter will take a decision about their fate after the election,” said a source. Mumbai Congress spokesperson Nizamuddin Rayeen confirmed the development.

Saffron strategy

BJP insiders said the party was aware of the challenge upset office-bearers could pose. A leader told mid-day that the party has given every local-level office-bearer tasks that must be completed in a fixed amount of time. “If the party finds that a certain worker is not completing the tasks, it is a sign that he or she is not supporting the candidate. In this case, we create a parallel officer-bearer to do the job,” he said.

“If the person can impact 1,000 votes in his or her locality, we rope in five or six people who can manage at least 500 to 600 votes from the same locality. It will reduce the impact. Observers from outside of the state will monitor this process and they will report to the party. During the election, we can’t act against office-bearers, even if it is confirmed that they aren’t working for the party, as this could have repercussions. But after the election, the party will surely take action,” he added.

Mumbai BJP leader Pawan Tripathi said that observers had already started working in various constituencies. “They are monitoring the campaign and also meeting people as well as karyakartas,” he said. A former corporator of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said, “Our party’s structure extends to the booth level in Mumbai. We can easily determine if someone not working. Our shakha pramukhs are monitoring the entire campaign at the local level and they submit daily reports to their vibhag pramukhs, who are keeping an eye on the situation.”