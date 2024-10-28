Vijay Waddetiwar said that the people were tired of the present government and that they would teach the government a lesson in the Maharashtra assembly polls

Vijay Wadettiwar. File Pic/X

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar on Monday said that the elections were for the fight of self-respect of Maharashtra, reported the ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Vijay Wadettiwar said, "The elections in the state are for the self-respect of Maharashtra. The problems that the farmers are facing today are all visible. The condition of the unemployed, the condition of law and order, seeing all this, we know the corruption has reached at peak. Corruption is above 30 per cent today. The work of spreading poison in Maharashtra is going on."

He said that the people were tired of the present government and that they would teach the government a lesson in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

"The public is tired of the government. They will be taught a lesson in the elections. I fight elections only for the service of the people, for their work and for their development," the Congress leader further added, as per the ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shaina NC took a dig at Congress party and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) the opposition alliance comprising of the Congress, NCP (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

She said that their "boat has sunk" and asserted that the Mahayuti alliance would return to power in the state.

Speaking to the ANI, Shaina NC said, "This is the same Congress who keeps commenting on Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, they exchange candidates, change names. This boat has sunk. The Mahayuti government will come back to power on November 23."

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

