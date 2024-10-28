"there are lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently," NCP leader said

NCP founder Sharad Pawar said on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the Maharashtra government in the interest of the people. ANI reported.

"Our Alliance will work to resolve the issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, various questions of farmers, women, adivasis, the poor," he said.

He also accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance for not resolving the people's issues.

"We want to change the government in Maharashtra there are lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently. We will take all the issues in front of people of Maharashtra and prepare them for the change in Maharashtra", he added, ANI cited.

Further criticising the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana, he said that the people only remember this scheme since it was recently announced.

"Government only remembered Ladli Bahan and Bhai on the face of election all the facilities announced in last three four months...people will not accept this they teach them lesson in this election they did in loksabha," he said.

The NCP-SP leader attended the nomination filing of his grand-nephew Yugendra Pawar, who is the NCP-SP candidate standing from Baramati, and also the one contesting against Ajit Pawar, ANI reported.

"Today Yogendra Pawar has filed his nomination from Baramati I came to support him. He is highly educated who studied administration and business he is knowledgeable about all these things therefore the party has given this opportunity to him I am sure the people of Baramati will accept this new young leadership like them they were supporting me for last 57 years, " he said.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar filed his nomination for the Baramat seat too.

"Everyone has the right to contest. Whenever any candidate is fielded against me I take them as a strong candidate and campaign accordingly. This time too the people of Baramati will elect me and I have faith in them," said Ajit Pawar, as cited by ANI.

Remarkably, Ajit Pawar is the nephew and grandson of Sharad Pawar. The NCP split into two after he left to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government in 2023.

When asked about contesting the Maharashtra Elections 2024 against his uncle, who has won this seat seven times, Yugendra Pawar said to ANI that he feels it is quite sad and unfortunate.

"I feel it is quite sad, quite unfortunate that this had to come in the family. Not in Vidhan Sabha but it started in Lok Sabha and we were always together and even the incumbent MLA was always under the guidance of the founder of the party and family patriarch Sharad Pawar Sahab. What happened all of India has seen. The party split and the symbol was given to them by the election commission," he told ANI.

Elections for the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra will be held on November 20, while the vote counting will take place on November 23.

In 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 and the Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63 and the Congress secured 42 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)