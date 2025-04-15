Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Pune businessman kidnapped killed in Bihar suspects detained says cops

Pune businessman kidnapped, killed in Bihar; suspects detained, says cops

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:22 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The preliminary investigation suggests that the crime was linked to a sophisticated cyber-led business entrapment scheme, the police said

Pune businessman kidnapped, killed in Bihar; suspects detained, says cops

A team of Pune Police was subsequently dispatched to Patna to investigate the matter, police said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Pune businessman kidnapped, killed in Bihar; suspects detained, says cops
x
00:00

A businessman from Pune district in Maharashtra was allegedly kidnapped from outside Patna airport in Bihar and murdered, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


After the businessman, identified as 55-year-old Laxman Shinde's body was found in Jehanabad district, around 50 km from Patna, the police has detained several suspects from nearby villages for questioning, as per the PTI.


The preliminary investigation by the police reportedly suggested that the crime was linked to a sophisticated cyber-led business entrapment scheme, police said.


Laxman Shinde, the owner of a Centrifugal Casting Bearing located in Khedshivapur in Pune, had travelled to Patna by flight on April 11. However, after sending a message to his daughter around 8:30 pm, in which he mentioned heading to Jharkhand, no further communication was established, reported the PTI.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III), Pune, stated that when the family couldn't contact Shinde, they filed a missing person's complaint on April 12 at the Kothrud police station in the city, according to the PTI.

"A team of Pune Police was subsequently dispatched to Patna to investigate. With assistance from local police, it was determined that Shinde was abducted outside Patna Airport. The Airport Police Station registered a case under sections 37(2), 140(3), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for kidnapping," Kadam added, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

He said Shinde's body was found on April 14 under the jurisdiction of the Ghosi police station in Jehanabad district.

Police sources suspect that Shinde was murdered on April 12.

"During the investigation, police teams from Nalanda, Gaya, and Patna conducted search operations in nearby villages and detained several suspects," Kadam said in a statement.

BJP worker murdered in Beed district; accused detained

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a BJP worker was killed with a sharp weapon by a man on Tuesday in Majalgaon town of Beed district in Maharashtra, police said, as per the PTI.

The accused, identified as Shankar Fapal, surrendered himself at Majalgaon police station after committing the crime in the afternoon, an official said, the news agency reported.

Prima facie investigation suggests that a dispute linked to an illicit relationship led to the murder of BJP worker Babasaheb Aage (36), he said.

Fapal has been detained, police inspector Rahul Suryatal told PTI, adding that the process to register a case has been initiated.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra pune pune news Crime News bihar patna

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK