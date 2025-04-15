The preliminary investigation suggests that the crime was linked to a sophisticated cyber-led business entrapment scheme, the police said

A team of Pune Police was subsequently dispatched to Patna to investigate the matter, police said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Pune businessman kidnapped, killed in Bihar; suspects detained, says cops x 00:00

A businessman from Pune district in Maharashtra was allegedly kidnapped from outside Patna airport in Bihar and murdered, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the businessman, identified as 55-year-old Laxman Shinde's body was found in Jehanabad district, around 50 km from Patna, the police has detained several suspects from nearby villages for questioning, as per the PTI.

The preliminary investigation by the police reportedly suggested that the crime was linked to a sophisticated cyber-led business entrapment scheme, police said.

Laxman Shinde, the owner of a Centrifugal Casting Bearing located in Khedshivapur in Pune, had travelled to Patna by flight on April 11. However, after sending a message to his daughter around 8:30 pm, in which he mentioned heading to Jharkhand, no further communication was established, reported the PTI.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III), Pune, stated that when the family couldn't contact Shinde, they filed a missing person's complaint on April 12 at the Kothrud police station in the city, according to the PTI.

"A team of Pune Police was subsequently dispatched to Patna to investigate. With assistance from local police, it was determined that Shinde was abducted outside Patna Airport. The Airport Police Station registered a case under sections 37(2), 140(3), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for kidnapping," Kadam added, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

He said Shinde's body was found on April 14 under the jurisdiction of the Ghosi police station in Jehanabad district.

Police sources suspect that Shinde was murdered on April 12.

"During the investigation, police teams from Nalanda, Gaya, and Patna conducted search operations in nearby villages and detained several suspects," Kadam said in a statement.

BJP worker murdered in Beed district; accused detained

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a BJP worker was killed with a sharp weapon by a man on Tuesday in Majalgaon town of Beed district in Maharashtra, police said, as per the PTI.

The accused, identified as Shankar Fapal, surrendered himself at Majalgaon police station after committing the crime in the afternoon, an official said, the news agency reported.

Prima facie investigation suggests that a dispute linked to an illicit relationship led to the murder of BJP worker Babasaheb Aage (36), he said.

Fapal has been detained, police inspector Rahul Suryatal told PTI, adding that the process to register a case has been initiated.

(with PTI inputs)