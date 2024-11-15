The Election Commission in Maharashtra has received 6,382 complaints of poll code violations over the past month, with agencies seizing cash, liquor, and goods worth Rs 536 crore to prevent voter inducement ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 6,382 complaints related to model code of conduct (MCC) violations were reported in Maharashtra in the past month. Out of these, all but one have been resolved, according to PTI. Enforcement agencies working under the Election Commission's (EC) directives have also seized cash, liquor, narcotics, and other valuables amounting to more than Rs 536 crore in an effort to prevent inducement of voters as per PTI.

The complaints were lodged through the Election Commission’s cVIGIL app, a mobile platform developed specifically to enable citizens to report violations of the MCC during elections, as per PTI. The MCC, which provides a set of guidelines for the conduct of political parties and candidates, came into effect in Maharashtra on October 15, the day the election schedule was announced. Since then, between October 15 and November 14, the app has been used to file a total of 6,382 complaints from various constituencies across the state, according to the office of Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Out of the total complaints, the EC has successfully addressed 6,381 cases. According to PTI, each complaint filed through cVIGIL is initially screened, after which a response team is dispatched to investigate the reported violation. If found valid, appropriate action is taken against the individuals or groups involved, as per PTI.

The drive to seize illegal assets has seen considerable activity since the enforcement of the MCC, according to the EC's statement, as reported by PTI. As of November 14, enforcement agencies have confiscated assets worth Rs 536.45 crore, comprising unaccounted cash, alcoholic beverages, narcotic substances, and precious metals, PTI noted. These measures aim to prevent any kind of voter inducement or irregular influence over the electorate in the days leading up to the polls, scheduled for November 20.

The Model Code of Conduct serves as a framework for ethical campaigning and is enforced to maintain fairness and transparency in the election process. As per PTI, it includes directives for political parties and candidates, guiding them on permissible conduct during both the campaigning period and the voting phase. The MCC aims to ensure that political parties adhere to principles of respect, integrity, and compliance, which are central to a fair democratic process.

According to PTI, the proactive enforcement by various state and central agencies has been crucial in preventing illegal or unauthorised activities that could disrupt the electoral process in Maharashtra.